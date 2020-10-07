Top 10 New Villas for Rent in the Caribbean

WIMCO Villas Shares Hand-Picked List

/EIN News/ -- Newport, R.I., Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With travelers seeking new ways to vacation safely in the coronavirus era, private villa rentals have emerged as one of the most requested options. As a leader in the luxury villa rental space, WIMCO Villas is continuously reviewing new properties around the world, and adding those that meet their high standards for quality and location. Today the company announced their top ten new villas for the upcoming season which span the four corners of the Caribbean basin from St. Barths to Tulum, and Barbados to Turks & Caicos.

Beachfront properties continue to be the most requested feature WIMCO sees. Whether a two bedroom villas on Flamands beach in St. Barths, or a grand estate on Grace Bay beach in Turks & Caicos, demand for ocean-front rental properties continues to rise. “In the past six months, we’ve collectively all been inside our homes for longer than ever before,” said WIMCO’s president, Stiles Bennet. “When clients consider traveling, they’re now seeking an element that they can’t find in their own backyard, and a beachfront villa fits that need.” Villa Turtle Tail estate, a sprawling five-bedroom in Turks & Caicos, sits on the south coast of Providenciales, with its own private beach. Guests can spend the day snorkeling and paddle-boarding at their villa’s doorstep. Villa Palmier Royale, in St. Barths, offers its own private dock (and beachfront grill) steps from the beach at Marigot Bay, a marine sanctuary.

Desire for a Full Service Experience

In addition to beachfront properties, requests for fully-staffed and even all-inclusive rental homes continue to increase. WIMCO offers a robust selection of fully-staffed houses, with private chef and house hold staff at the guests’ disposal. Villa Prudence Bay in Barbados includes these amenities, with chefs tailoring their menus to guests individual wishes. Fully-staffed houses can be found on nearly every island in WIMCO’s portfolio, including Mustique, Turks & Caicos, Anguilla, the Dominican Republic and more.

Growth in Demand for Extended Stays

What’s also new in 2020 is the duration guests are requesting. “Prior to COVID, we fielded lots of requests for 4-7 night trips,” adds Bennet. “People were traveling with more frequency, but for fewer nights except for the holidays. Now, we’re seeing the two-week vacation regain its popularity, as well a high demand for longer stays, often totaling six weeks or more.” Clients interested in spending a month or even several months in a Caribbean villa can contact WIMCO at info@wimco.com to see available options.

Navigating Testing Requirements for Safe Travel

Most islands in the Caribbean require proof of a negative Covid-19 PCR test for entry and require that the traveler be tested no more than 3-5 days prior to arrival. Not only does this help ensure the safety of the local population, but it also protects everyone transiting through airports and airplanes, making international travel safer for all. WIMCO’s villa specialists track the testing requirements for each Caribbean destination, and can point travelers to the best testing centers in any metro area to reduce the stress of pre-trip planning.

The Top 10 Villas List

To see the complete top ten list of new villas, visit WIMCO’s website. This year's list features villas in St Barts, Tulum, Barbados, Punta Cana, Turks & Caicos, Grand Cayman, Anguilla and St John USVI. Price per bedroom per night for the nearly 2,000 private villas in WIMCO’s portfolio vary based on the time or year, the location and the size of the villa, and range from $300 to $9,500 per night. All properties are professionally managed, and are commissionable to travel agents.

About WIMCO Villas

Recently featured on Bloomberg Travel, Forbes Life, Conde Nast Traveler, HarpersBazaar.com, the Today Show, The Caribbean Journal and winner of Travvy and Magellan awards; WIMCO offers a selective and personally inspected collection of private villas in the Caribbean, Europe and the South Pacific. Well-traveled Villa Specialists match clients with the right villa for their lifestyle and budget, and then arrange every aspect of their trip, from setting-up international and local flights to VIP airport transfers to car rentals to pre-stocking the villa with groceries to arranging for in-villa massage, spa services and more.

WIMCO’s portfolio of private villas with concierge service includes properties on eleven Caribbean islands (including St. Barths, Turks and Caicos, Anguilla, the BVI and Dominican Republic) and throughout Europe (including Tuscany, the Amalfi Coast, Lake Como, St Tropez and Mykonos). Browse villas at www.wimco.com , or speak directly with a Villa Specialist at +1 (401) 849-8012. WIMCO also operates a real estate sales office on St. Barths. Inquiries for villa rentals or real estate sales may be sent to info@wimco.com

