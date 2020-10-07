Todos Medical Enters into Exclusive COVID-19 Testing Supply Agreement with MOTO+PARA’s National Mobile CLIA Lab Partner Integrated Health

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, TAMPA, FL, BATON ROUGE, LA, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening and diagnosis, and developing blood tests for the early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive supply agreement with U.S. national mobile CLIA laboratory company Integrated Health LLC operating MOTOPARA Foundation’s mobile biosafety level 3-built laboratories (the “Mobile Labs”) developed to address the global COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile Labs are initially capable of running 1,000 PCR tests per 8-hour shift and can scale to 3,000 PCR tests per 8-hour shift upon proper process implementation, and capable of processing Rapid Antigen Tests and Rapid Antibody Tests as screening tools as part of overall testing protocols designed to improve testing capacity and reduce positivity rates. MOTO+PARA expects to be able to scale production by end of Q4 2020.



“We have been working with Todos Medical for several months and believe they’ve put together the most comprehensive set of testing solutions that our organization needs to effectively execute our Mobile Labs strategy,” said Eric Canonico, CEO of MOTOPARA Foundation. “We are preparing to meet the significant need for mobile testing solutions nationwide so that we can open American communities safely. Integrated Health has been tremendously innovative and has provided us with a compliant U.S. national mobile CLIA laboratory certificate to accomplish testing in our BSL-3 built environment, which gives us the latitude necessary to follow the science as testing for COVID-19 evolves in the months ahead. Our solution sets us apart from other mobile testing protocols because we provide a closed-loop solution that establishes a secured chain-of custody from collection to results for rapid COVID-19 testing onsite at scale as well as tests for other respiratory illnesses. This Mobile Labs network will add a key tool in our battle with COVID-19 heading into the fall and winter months.”

MOTOPARA Foundation is a non-profit organization managing well-trained retired service veterans from all branches of the military encompassing site operations, physicians, paramedics, and nurses in coordination to provide disaster relief solutions. MOTO+PARA has designed its Mobile Testing and Lab Solution to provide comprehensive services for large scale screening and surveillance, diagnostic triage and confirmatory PCR testing to provide a complete risk assessment that supplies better information to decision makers for threat assessment and possible courses of action. Integrated Health is guiding the first Mobile Lab through CLIA laboratory validation, providing leadership and direction for laboratory policy and practice adherence. MOTO+PARA owns and operates the Mobile Labs, vehicles, vessels, and aircraft, as well as technical staff, healthcare staff and logistics personnel required to administer secured testing and laboratory services.

“Working with MOTO+PARA and Todos is a great opportunity to deploy our mobile CLIA lab capabilities,” said Jeff Facheaux, CEO at Integrated Health. “We are fortunate to already have been well positioned in the mobile CLIA lab application and are excited to be validating and preparing to scale our Mobile Labs methods, processes and procedures for the units that will begin deployment starting in October.”

“We are very excited to have helped build the first two Mobile Labs, with the first one currently undergoing CLIA validation, and we are very excited to help build many more as MOTO+PARA is able to secure fully-funded contracts for their deployment,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “As we forecast our ability to make a significant impact on improving the quantity and quality of testing in the United States, we believe the Mobile Labs that offer comprehensive solutions at the site are really a key to getting outbreaks under control and providing safety to various environments. Mobile Labs open doors to significant possibilities that currently don’t exist in COVID-19 testing.”

For information related to Todos Medical’s COVID-19 testing capabilities, please visit www.todoscovid19.com

For testing and PPE inquiries, please email sales@todosmedical.com .

About MOTOPARA Foundation, Inc.

MOTOPARA Foundation, Inc. dba MOTOPARA Foundation™, MOTOPARA™ and MOTO+PARA™ is based in Tampa, Florida, USA, as a not-for-profit corporation incorporated in 2010 as a 501(c)(3), non-profit Private Operating Foundation (POF) under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code. MOTOPARA Foundation serves as an non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to the research, development, education and implementation of mobility logistics for Global Disaster First Response™, and healthy sustainable lives connected with sciences, technology, engineering, arts and math, and the professions encompassing such sustainable and renewable resources both domestically and internationally.

MOTO+PARA™ is a neutral nonpartisan NGO providing an elite, asset-based logistics and mobility solution for search and rescue (SAR), reconnaissance (RECON), disaster response and humanitarian relief. It assists fellow NGOs, government agencies and foreign nations in rapid response and secure transport of personnel, supplies, and victims of urgent emergencies and disasters. MOTO+PARA employs full-time Veteran Special Forces Operators and Veterans of Special Forces Support and Logistics Operations who perform mission critical responses utilizing the extensive training and experience gained from their Military service. MOTO+PARA responds by air, sea, and land to get to “ground zero” of a crisis anywhere in the world, using equipment to clear paths and push through to disaster sites while also providing coordinated communications support, power, water, and protection.

MOTO+PARA’s COVID-19 Response is part of its Biological Protective Services & Response Division, which can serve countries around the world with its Mobile High Complexity Laboratories built to BSL-3 specifications, developed jointly with Integrated Health LLC.

www.motopara.org

About Integrated Health LLC

Integrated Health LLC, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA, is a health management solutions company with a mobile medical laboratory division that is the first CLIA-certified high complexity mobile laboratory built to BSL-3 specification in the western hemisphere. Integrated Health specializes in ensuring all communities have access to testing and laboratory services, whether urban, rural or extreme remote locations domestically and internationally. Integrated Health’s goal is to become the most innovative and biologically diverse company in the world, and offers an extensive array of testing to meet any community’s diagnostics testing needs.

www.integrated-health.com

About Todos Medical Ltd.

Headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF) engineers life-saving diagnostic solutions for the early detection of a variety of cancers. The Company's state-of-the-art and patented Todos Biochemical Infrared Analyses (TBIA) is a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis that deploys deep examination into cancer's influence on the immune system, looking for biochemical changes in blood mononuclear cells and plasma. Todos' two internally-developed cancer-screening tests, TMB-1 and TMB-2, have received a CE mark in Europe. Todos recently entered into an exclusive option agreement to acquire U.S.-based medical diagnostics company Provista Diagnostics, Inc. to gain rights to its Alpharetta, Georgia-based CLIA/CAP certified lab and Provista's proprietary commercial-stage Videssa® breast cancer blood test. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Todos is also developing blood tests for the early detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. The Lymphocyte Proliferation Test (LymPro Test™) is a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes (PBLs) and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle. It is believed that certain diseases, most notably Alzheimer's disease, are the result of compromised cellular machinery that leads to aberrant cell cycle re-entry by neurons, which then leads to apoptosis. LymPro is unique in the use of peripheral blood lymphocytes as a surrogate for neuronal cell function, suggesting a common relationship between PBLs and neurons in the brain. In July 2020, Todos completed the acquired Breakthrough Diagnostics, Inc., the owner of the LymPro Test intellectual property, from Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AMBS).

Additionally, Todos has entered into distribution agreements with companies to distribute certain novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test kits. The agreements cover multiple international suppliers of PCR testing kits and related materials and supplies, as well as antibody testing kits from multiple manufacturers after completing validation of said testing kits and supplies in its partner CLIA/CAP certified laboratory in the United States. Todos has formed strategic partnerships with Integrated Health LLC, MOTOPARA Foundation to deploy mobile COVID-19 testing in the United States.

For more information, please visit https://www.todosmedical.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected clinical development programs and clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection for product candidates; competition from other biotechnology companies; and our ability to obtain additional funding required to conduct our research, development and commercialization activities. In addition, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching our clinical trials; changes in legislation; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; lack of validation of our technology as we progress further and lack of acceptance of our methods by the scientific community; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products; unforeseen scientific difficulties that may develop with our process; greater cost of final product than anticipated; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition; and laboratory results that do not translate to equally good results in real settings, all of which could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Todos Medical does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Todos Medical, please refer to its reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Kim Sutton Golodetz

LHA Investor Relations

Senior Vice President

(212) 838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

Corporate Contact:

Priyanka Misra

Todos Medical

(917) 983-4229 ext. 103

priyanka@todosmedical.com

Media Contact:

Paula Angel-Jones

MOTOPARA Foundation

(813) 956-2458

paula.angel-jones@motopara.org

Attachment