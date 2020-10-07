Spiffy Partners with Carvana, Gabi, and Uproar.car to Take the Stress Out of Vehicle Ownership

New network expands in-app marketplace to cover the entire vehicle lifecycle

/EIN News/ -- Research Triangle Park, NC, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get Spiffy, Inc. (SpiffyⓇ), an on-demand car care, technology, and services company, today announced a trio of partnerships with Carvana, Gabi, and Uproar.car. This latest move builds upon the company’s customer experience-driven strategy by establishing a third-party marketplace, which aims to cover every need for vehicle owners.

Although they started out as a car wash and detailing service that came to you, customer demand propelled Spiffy to expand its services with oil change, tire replacement, and, most recently, disinfection. Customers enjoyed the 5-star mobile service Spiffy provided and wanted a similar experience to get them out of waiting rooms at dealerships, quick lubes, and repair shops.

Spiffy is now in a position to help further ease the stress of vehicle ownership. In fact, a recent survey (Exhibit 1) conducted by Spiffy found that repair costs are the most stressful aspect of vehicle ownership. Insurance costs were also among the top three stressors, and Spiffy can help with both thanks to Complete Car Care partnerships.

“This idea of ‘complete car care’ has been a long-term goal for a while, and started coming together with Safelite earlier this year,” said Scot Wingo, Spiffy CEO, “What excites us most about these partnerships is how the combined value elevates the experience of every Spiffy customer. Instead of just getting a car wash or oil change, we’re aiming to simplify every step of car ownership, from insurance coverage and warranties to lifetime maintenance and trade-in valuation.”

Teaming up with Gabi, Uproar.car, and Carvana extends beyond the maintenance services provided by Spiffy and partners like Safelite. Gabi’s online insurance comparison tool helps customers switch or bundle their coverage, saving an average of $825 per year. Uproar.car transforms extended warranties into low-cost monthly subscriptions, which can save thousands of dollars in unexpected repair costs. Carvana’s trade-in valuation tool can help customers interested in selling their vehicles go from getting an estimate in the Spiffy app to browsing for a quality replacement in minutes.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be part of delivering complete car care to Spiffy’s customers. Let’s face it, when your car breaks down, it’s always expensive to repair. And the current options on extended car warranties cost thousands of dollars, which just don’t make financial sense,” said Mauricio Cuevas, Co-founder and CEO of Uproar.car, “That's why we created Uproar.car, to make the same extended warranty coverage available online, with complete transparency, at a fraction of the cost.”

Learn more about Spiffy Complete Car Care at https://www.getspiffy.com/complete-car-care.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® (www.getspiffy.com) is an on-demand technology and services company with the mission to disrupt the car care experience everywhere. Spiffy offers a variety of zero contact hand car washing, advanced detailing, and disinfection services for vehicles and facilities, in addition to oil change, tires, and other maintenance service options. Customers can schedule in less than two minutes with the Spiffy app. Every service is conveniently performed on-site at fleets, office parks, and residences using the Spiffy Green™ system that is the eco-friendliest way to service a vehicle.

Spiffy is available in cities and metro areas including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver, Dover, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, New York, Orlando, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma, St. Louis, Tampa, Tucson, and Washington DC. Customers everywhere can purchase Spiffy disinfection solutions at ​spiffydisinfectionstore.com​.

