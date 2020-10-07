Dental CAD/CAM Materials & Systems Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.4% And To Target $3.16 Billion By 2023
The CAD/CAM technology has significantly affected materials and processes in both the dental laboratory and clinic.
Increase in incidence of tooth loss, rise in edentulous population, and technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems drive the growth in the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
— Mangesh Panhale
According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.4% from 2017 to 2023. The research helps leading players and startups to devise new strategies based on current market trends and changing dynamics. Competitive landscape is mentioned in the report based on business segments, products portfolio, and strategic moves & developments of leading market players. Detailed segmentation assists in determining growing segments and determining further steps to capitalize on lucrative segments. Regional landscape is helpful in determining opportunities and driving factors of each region and taking further steps.
The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market. Over the course of 2019–2027, the market is expected to show significant growth. However, the recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations. The report includes an analysis of how Covid-19 has and will affect the industry, studying reliable sources, interviews of experts, and annual reports of the major market players. The report includes major drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market.
To Get the Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2371
Increase in incidence of tooth loss, rise in edentulous population, and technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM systems drive the growth in the market. Moreover, surge in dental service organizations and rise in demand for advanced dental solutions supplements the growth. However, expensive CAD/CAM systems, high costs of maintenance, and limited reimbursements restrain the growth. On the other hand, the increase in demand for dental cosmetic surgeries and untapped potential in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA would provide numerous opportunities for market growth.
CAD/CAM systems to remain dominant throughout the forecast period
CAD/CAM systems contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in dental CAD/CAM technology, rise in awareness regarding dental care, increase in number of dental service organizations, and surge in demand for advanced dental solutions. However, the CAD/CAM materials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.1% from 2017 to 2023, owing to significant increase in geriatric population affected by oral diseases and other risk factors leading to the tooth loss.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2371
Europe to maintain its dominant position by 2023
Europe held the major share in 2017, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share. It is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2023. This is due to availability of technologically advanced restoration materials and advanced CAD/CAM devices such as intra-oral scanners, and advent of small-sized efficient milling machines. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2017 to 2023, owing to rise in number of healthcare reforms, prevalence of dental disorders, and focus of key players on development of technologically advanced cost-effective devices.
The Major Key Players Are:
3M Company, Amann Girrbach AG, Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, PLANMECA OY, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., and ZIRKONZAHN GMBH.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-cad-cam-materials-and-systems-market
Similar Reports:
Dental Chair Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market Industry Forecast, 2027
Dental Biomaterials Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn