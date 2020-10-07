Anesthesia Devices Market Is Expected to Exhibit 7.1% CAGR By 2023 | New Research By Allied Market Research
The use of anesthesia devices is expected to increase in the near future, owing to the rise in number of surgical procedures across geographies.
Technological advancements mark a significant trend, which is expected to propel the growth of the anesthesia devices market during the forecast period.
— Mangesh Panhale
The report on the global anesthesia devices market highlights that the market is expected to reach $9,563 million by 2016, from $15,463 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2017 to 2023. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups. The anesthesia delivery machine segment dominated the global market, accounting for a share of nearly half of the total market in 2016.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the anesthesia devices market.
The anesthesia devices report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.
Anesthesia is a medical procedure that is used to control pain during the course of a surgery. It is provided through pharmaceutical drugs called anesthetics with the help of anesthesia devices. Anesthesia devices are used during various surgical procedures, such as ophthalmology, dental, cardiology, and neurology for sedation to control breathing, blood pressure, blood flow, heart rate & rhythm, and manage pain.
The anesthesia devices market is driven by increase in number of surgical procedures globally, advancements in technology, and rise in geriatric population, which are prone to surgical procedures. However, the high cost of the anesthesia devices poses as a major hindrance to the growth of the market. Emerging nations, such as LAMEA and Asia-Pacific, are expected to serve major opportunities to the manufacturers of anesthesia devices.
The anesthesia delivery machine segment accounted for the major share in the anesthesia devices market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2017 to 2023, owing to high adoption of these devices during the surgical procedures.
In 2016, North America accounted for a share of nearly two-fifths of the global market, owing to the increase in number of surgical procedures and high adoption of technologically advanced products. Europe holds the second position in the global anesthesia devices market.
The Major Key Players Are:
GE Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group plc., Ambu S/A, Teleflex Incorporated, Ventlab, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, SunMed, 3M Company, and Airsep Corporation.
