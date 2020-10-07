Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Trend: Increasing Investments In R&D And Collaborations

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing research and development (R&D) investments and collaborations due to emerging technologies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s is a key trend in the Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment market. The Alzheimer’s Association is assisting with funds to researchers in search of innovative therapeutic approaches and seeks more government funding for Alzheimer’s studies. Technologies such as ß-site amyloid precursor protein cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE1) inhibitors and anti-amyloid inhibitors are emerging in the AD market.

For instance, Comentis and Astellas collaborated and entered the BACE inhibitor field on their peptidomimetic series. Manufacturing companies such as AC Immune, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, INmune Bio, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and vTv Therapeutics are more focused on R&D investments with their research molecules in the clinical trials to achieve a breakthrough for the treatment of AD.

The global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market size is expected to decline from $3.46 billion in 2019 to $3.42 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.26%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market size is then expected to recover and reach $4.96 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 13.21%.

The increasing cases of Alzheimer’s is a major factor contributing to the growth of the Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics market. Alzheimer’s is the most common type of dementia. The USA Alzheimer’s Association expects that all the states in the US are projected to face a rise of at least 14% in the number of Alzheimer’s people between 2017 and 2025, due to the increase in the geriatric population. At the global level, the estimated new cases of Alzheimer’s were 454,000 in 2010 and the number is expected to grow by 35% to 615,000 by 2030, and by 110% to 959,000 by 2050. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to drive the global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market forecast size.

The global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market consists of sales of drugs used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder causing degeneration of brain cells, resulting in dementia (a condition that causes a decline in thinking, behavioral and social skills). The progression of this disease causes severe memory impairment and the person may lose the ability to carry out everyday tasks.

The global Alzheimer’s disease treatment market is segmented by drug class into cholinergic, memantine, combined drug, AChE inhibitors, and immunoglobulins. By drug type, the market is segmented into cholinesterase inhibitors and NMDA receptor antagonists.

