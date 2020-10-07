South London Artist Tayo D Releases 'Black is Beautiful'

Tayo D is a young talented rapper/singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, hailing from South London

LONDON, MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unless you’ve been chilling on Mars for the last four years you would be well aware that there is a global change going on that doesn’t involve the Covid 19 pandemic. Or at least, a seemingly non-stop campaign for social change, caused in part by the brutal treatment and oftentimes murder, of a disproportionate number of black people to white, in police custody. I’m talking of course about the BLM (or Black Lives Matter movement) –

a movement that seeks to bring about political legislation to support the issues regarding racial equality, across the entire globe – a global fight against the existence of a racist mindset one that has existed for hundreds of years.

This brings me to the next song presented to you through Urban Dubz which describes some of the issues we all see going on around us but the difference with the context of this song is it offers up a number of suggestions about things that black people can do to help empower their community with a significant focus on protecting black women who are too often overlooked and undervalued.

Tayo D is a young talented rapper/singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist, hailing from South London who describes his music as encompassing “the old school RNB sound mixed with more updated elements such as Trapsoul/Afroswing/Afrobeats, Rap/Hip-Hop and RnDrill”. Confidence exudes from the aura of this guy in quite a powerful way especially regarding his own awareness of his ability and he has learned at a young age that this confidence is the key ingredient to being able to set clearly defined goals about what you want to achieve in this most competitive of industries. He talks about the need for his music to be easily digested and high in emotional connectivity with the audience.

This song called ‘Black is Beautiful’ serves as a reminder that our fight is not over and Black Lives Matter is not just a trend for social media. It emphasises the need for black people themselves to uphold the values of self-respect and self-belief and uplift, empower and defend all members of the black community, especially black women. .

It has a strong RnDrill sound. It’s Grimey but the lyrical content has a positive provoking message. Not just a track that is solely directed at black people I think the message he is trying to convey is that we all need to exercise respect for each other and set fire to the hate a negativity which is holding us back..Sometimes we can scream at the Government to change everything for the good, then moan when it doesn’t happen. However, if we can acknowledge the positive change we can make individually as well as respecting ourselves and our neighbours, this can be the driving force to real and effective change.



Tayo in his own words - “As an artist I want to ensure my music exudes relatability, authenticity, and quality.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

Tayo D… A refreshing change.

Listen here: https://soundcloud.com/tayo-d-hq/black-is-beautiful