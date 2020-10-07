Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,411 in the last 365 days.

Learn to Process a Deer with the Vermont Warden Service

The Vermont Warden Service is hosting a deer butchering workshop on Saturday, October 17, at the Rutland District Fish and Wildlife Office in Rutland City, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The workshop will offer hands-on instruction of butchering venison for the table.  Topics covered will include breaking down the carcass into primal cuts, cutting primals into roasts, stew meat, and steak, grinding for hamburger and sausage, proper packaging of meat for storage, and much more. 

Venison dishes will be served at lunchtime and participants will have the opportunity to bring home packaged venison they helped process at the end of the class.

The workshop will be hosted by Vermont State Game Wardens Abigail Serra and Jeff Whipple at the Fish and Wildlife Office, 271 North Main Street, Suite 215 in Rutland. 

Participants are reminded to wear clothes they do not mind getting dirty and to bring a face covering.

NOTE:THE WORKSHOP IS FREE BUT PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS EVENT. TO REGISTER, GO TO: https://tinyurl.com/yyzplgwn

DUE TO CONCERNS OVER COVID-19, THE NUMBER OF PARTICIPANTS WILL BE LIMITED TO 15 AND ALL PARTICIPANTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE COVERING AND OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES.

You just read:

Learn to Process a Deer with the Vermont Warden Service

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.