Transvaginal Mesh Debacle: Doctors in the Blame Game

Defendant manufacturers are counter suing implanting physicians... for allegedly malplaced slings and improper patient selection as they are faced with mounting product liability cases...” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner discusses next phase of litigation:

“Defendant manufacturers are counter suing implanting physicians, the same physicians that they lied to for two decades, for allegedly malplaced slings and improper patient selection as they are faced with mounting product liability cases that they still claim are the Standard of Care. This is the next stage of litigation as these devices are on a path we hope will lead to their being removed from the market.

Latent injuries will be piling up on Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast’s doorstep for the next decade or two and these cases will become as certain as mesothelioma cases. My law firm and my partners are not going anywhere.

Caldera dodged a bullet in the first round of litigation by going Bankrupt during the MDL, and the next round will only take two or three Desara transobturator sling cases for them to leave the market as their Board Members learn to understand their exposure beyond the protections of their ‘Corporate Veil’ for keeping their transobturator slings on the market.

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit

Ethicon: TVT, TVT Exact

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He has clients with these diagnoses filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain and for articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. You can also access information regarding sling related complications here: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html