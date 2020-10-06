Cooler Master Introduces New Blue Steel and Wilderness Colorways for the Lightweight MM711 Gaming Mouse

Gaming Company Releases Limited Edition Colorways for Lightweight Gaming Mouse

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CALIF., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooler Master, a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components, has announced a series of new, limited edition colorways for the MM711 RGB ultra-lightweight gaming mouse.

These new colors include:

Blue Steel - a stunning metallic blue color scheme, available now at MicroCenter.

Wilderness - an eye-catching metallic forest green colorway, available on October 15, 2020 on Amazon.

One of Cooler Master's most innovative gaming mice to date, the MM711 weighs approximately 53g thanks to a durable, perforated honeycomb shell. It is among the lightest pro-grade gaming mice on the market today. In conjunction with a lightweight ultra-weave cable for virtually no drag, PTFE feet for effortless glide, and top-of-the-line pro-grade internals, the MM711 allows for longer gaming sessions and quicker response time with minimal fatigue and reduced wrist strain. These newest color variants add vibrant personality to an already unique gaming mouse - providing aesthetic options that appeals to all users.

"We introduced the idea of different MM711 colors back in CES 2020," says Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager. "Both Blue Steel and Wilderness were by far the most popular options."

Cooler Master expects to release more colorways in the future.

“We always look to our fans for guidance and feedback,” says Nguyen. “If the community wants the MM711 in another striking color, we are all ears.”

Availability

The Blue Steel edition of the MM711 is available now at MicroCenter for $59.99, and the Wilderness edition will be available on October 15, 2020 on Amazon for $69.99. For more information, contact Jamy Reyes at jamy_reyes@coolermaster.com or visit https://www.coolermaster.com/.

About Cooler Master:

Cooler Master is a global leader in designing and manufacturing innovative gaming peripherals and computer components. With a 25-year track record, Cooler Master is driven by passion for the things that make building a PC a rewarding experience and sustained by a vision that can reinvent the way machines are designed, made, and used to make the ultimate gaming experience. From its landmark release of the first ever aluminum PC case to the groundbreaking switch of the modular format, Cooler Master is committed to bringing customers and fans the utmost in choice and control. For more information on Cooler Master, please visit www.coolermaster.com or follow us http://www.facebook.com/coolermaster.

Jamy Reyes Cooler Master jamy_reyes@coolermaster.com