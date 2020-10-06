Governor Abbott Rosters State Resources In Preparation For Hurricane Delta

October 6, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today placed numerous resources on standby across the state in anticipation of potentially severe weather caused by Hurricane Delta, which has recently strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane in the Caribbean. This storm could bring coastal flooding, rough surf, rip currents, and possible flash flooding to communities along the Texas coast through this upcoming weekend.

"As the State of Texas monitors the development of Hurricane Delta, Texans are urged to take immediate precautions to protect themselves from the impact of this storm," said Governor Abbott. "The resources we have rostered will help us respond to this hurricane and keep our communities safe. Texans along the coast should pay close attention to the guidance from local officials and maintain awareness of the movement and development of Hurricane Delta."

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has begun rostering the following resources in preparation to support request from local officials:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service – Texas Task Force One: Boat squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Crews to support Water Rescue Operations

Texas Military Department: Ground Search and Rescue Transportation Platoons and helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Tactical Marine Unit and helicopters with hoist capability

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.