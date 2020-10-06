Hollywood Veteran Actor Robert LaSardo is set to star in the film "Narco Sub" alongside Tom Sizemore & Lee Majors
Robert Lasardo is set to star in the film "Narco Sub" as Spyder, a film where a man will become a criminal to save his family.HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Actor Robert Lasardo is set to star in the film "Narco Sub" as Spyder, a film where a man will become a criminal to save his family. A film where the Colombian cartel runs a mission through Mexico to deliver cocaine into the United States while holding two young hostages. Their plan is exposed when a former Navy SEAL helps the DEA and Border Patrol rescue the two girls. When the cartel leader hears word of their capture, he plans to kidnap the former Navy man's family in return for his help with their next shipment. This time in a submarine. It is up to Bruce Stryker to help the cartel deliver their inventory into the United States in order to get his family back.
LaSardo has starred in over 130 films in his career to date. He is best known for his role as Escobar Gallardo in the popular FX hit series Nip/Tuck. He performed in the Warner Bros. film The Mule opposite Clint Eastwood, Water World with Kevin Costner, and Hard to Kill, with Steven Seagal. Upcoming Films: Obscura, The Talking Tree, Bloodthirst, Isaac, Bridge of the Doomed, Old Man Jackson, Mind Games, and others.
"Narco Sub" is written by Derek H. Potts and directed by Shawn Welling. Also starring Tom Sizemore and Lee Majors. Directed by Shawn Welling. Release set for 2021.
