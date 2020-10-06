Thermal Interface Materials Market Size Worth Around US$ 4.31 Bn by 2027

Precedence Research, Recently Published Report on “Thermal Interface Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2020 - 2027”.

Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) is the secondary materials inserted between the devices and the heat sink to enhance the thermal transfer between them. They are prominently used in large number of electronic applications that are CPUs/Desktops, electric vehicles, tablets, smartphones, industrial & architectural lighting, and many more. The prime factor that drives the industry growth is the increasing demand from major end-use industries for example consumer electronics. There are wide varieties of thermal interface materials available commercially in the market are greases & adhesives, tapes & films, phase change materials, gap fillers, metal based TIMs, among others.

Growth Factors

Presently, rising need for the thermal management system across various verticals significantly boosts the industry growth. The thermal management system helps in the smooth operation of electronic equipment. Besides this, rising demand from the medical device industry particularly in the North America and the Asia Pacific regions anticipated to propel the market growth over the analysis timeframe.

Furthermore, increasing demand for highly sophisticated and faster electronic devices has played an important role in escalating the market growth for thermal interface materials. In addition, requirement for energy efficient lighting solutions is the other prime factor that drives the market globally. Subsequently, rising electrification in the transportation industry is likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth over the forecast period. Hence, increasing demand for seamless connectivity across the globe expected to impart a robust future for the market.

Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific dominated the industry with a value share of around 40% in 2019 because of the presence of significant number of manufacturing bases in the region. In addition, the region registered prominent growth in the consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and healthcare sectors that again impel the market growth to a considerable rate. Increasing investment for the infrastructure development in terms of building construction and transportation infrastructure expected to boost the demand for thermal interface materials.

North America and Europe contributed notable value share in the industry; however the sales in the region have prominently declined with the outbreak of the pandemic. Although, the whole world is fighting equally against this pandemic situation, the market in the Asia Pacific is recovering faster compared to North America and Europe. This may adversely impact the overall industry growth over a significant time frame.

Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific led the market with the highest revenue share of more than 37% in 2019 owing to the presence of large manufacturing base for various industries in the region

North America and Europe were the other most promising markets; however the sales in the region was deeply impacted with the outbreak of COVID-19

Greases & adhesives led the global market accounting for more than 35% value share in 2019 owing to its large application in consumer products along with high thermal resistance property

The elastomeric pads expected to possess significant value share in the market on the basis of its easy assembly compared to greases & adhesives

Phase change product exhibits the fastest growth rate during the analysis period attributed to its major application in construction activity

The computer application accounted for the maximum market share of more than 24.0% in 2019 because of its increasing utilization in offices

The telecom application expected to witness remarkable demand during the upcoming time period mainly due to the rising preference for a cashless and digital economy



Key Players & Strategies

The companies operating in the thermal interface materials industry are integrating and diversifying their business processes with an intention to cater to the value chain aspects of their enterprise. Further, the market players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, joint venture, collaboration, and partnership to maintain their competitiveness in the global market as well as the strategy help the companies to expand their product portfolio and to improve their consumer base.

The industry is likely to witness an increasing investment in the R&D sector to enhance thermal interface materials characteristics, thereby increasing the chances for market penetration for the market players. The presence of international players in the industry expected to experience disruptive competition from the emerging players in the Asia Pacific region because of low cost solutions offered by them.

Some of the key players operating in the market are Dow Corning Company, The 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Parker Chomerics, Indium Corporation, Henkel AG & Co, KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., GrafTech International Ltd., Laird Technologies, Inc., Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., AIM Specialty Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wakefield-Vette, Inc., DK Thermal, AOS Thermal Compounds LLC, and SEMIKRON among others.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Elastomeric Pads

Tapes & Films

Greases & Adhesives

Metal Based

Phase Change Materials

Others

By Application

Computer

Telecom

Medical Devices

Consumer Durables

Industry Machinery

Automotive Electronics

Others



By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

