Scott Zack Chiropractor Discusses 5 Leading Chiropractic Techniques
There are many techniques involved in chiropractic care. Below, Scott Zack Chiropractor dives into some common chiropractic techniques performed today.DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractic care is a form of alternative medicine that has been used for hundreds of years. While there are many different chiropractic techniques used by chiropractors around the world, there are some common ones that are most frequently used. To help you understand more about these techniques, Scott Zack Chiropractor describes more information about them below:
Extremity Manipulating/Adjusting
This technique involves the chiropractor placing their hands on various joints throughout the body to relieve pressure, tension, and discomfort. The treated area depends on the condition of the patient, but Scott Zack Chiropractor says that the most common areas include the shoulders, elbow, wrist, hip, and knee.
Diversified Technique
Scott Zack Chiropractor claims that this technique is the most common type performed in the United States. In fact, the Diversified technique is so common, this type of adjustment involves most of the procedures taught at chiropractic school. This manipulation involves a high-velocity, low-amplitude thrust that usually leads to a cavitation of the joint; these cause that popping noise that you usually hear during these appointments.
Activator Method
Scott Zack Chiropractor believes that another popular chiropractic technique is the activator method. This involves a small, hand-held instrument tool that’s used to apply pressure to various areas of the spine or body. Instead of treatment by hand, the spring-loaded instrument used in this procedure delivers a much lighter, quicker thrust that can be extremely effective.
Thompson Technique
Scott Zack Chiropractor believes that another leading chiropractic technique is the Thompson technique. This works is similarly to the Diversified technique but is more focused on a specialized table. These tables include various segments that can move in all sorts and angles and directions, allowing the chiropractor to easily target certain areas with the right force. These tables also place the patient in the necessary positions needed for effective results.
Cox Flexion/Distraction
The Cox Flexion/Distraction technique is another procedure that Scott Zack Chiropractor finds very popular. By utilizing a special table, including hands-on and mechanical manipulation, the spine is tractioned and flexed forward. This technique is primarily used to treat cervical and lumbar disc herniations and non-disc spinal issues.
Visit a Chiropractor Today!
Are you constantly dealing with lower back pain? How about constant headaches? If any of these are true, then chiropractic care can provide the relief you need. By understanding the techniques above, provided by Scott Zack Chiropractor, you can have more confidence during your first chiropractic appointment. And given how Scott Zack Chiropractor has been a chiropractor for many years, he knows what he’s talking about. But while he believes chiropractic care is important, Scott Zack Chiropractor also suggests practicing yoga and stretching often. If you practice those two things and visit a chiropractor periodically, then Scott Zack Chiropractor believes you can live a very healthy and fulfilling life.
