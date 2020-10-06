Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TDOT Awards Contract to Modify I-24 at Broad and Market Streets in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation recently awarded the contract to modify the Interstate 24 interchanges at State Route 2 (Broad Street) and State Route 58 (Market Street) in Chattanooga to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. for $31,994,789.60.

The 1.6-mile project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 East and U.S. 27 to Broad Street, Williams Street, and Market Street with a new one-way ramp and frontage road. The new ramp and frontage road will exit I-24, west of the I-24 and U.S. 27 interchange, between the old Wheland Foundry site and the Tennessee River, and run parallel to I-24.

Additionally, the project will include bridge and retaining wall construction and installation of new traffic signals and lighting.

The project is scheduled for completion on or before August 31, 2023.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright recently joined elected officials and others at the project site to discuss the project and the benefits it will provide to the overall redevelopment efforts.

“We are excited that this long-awaited project is beginning in Chattanooga,” said Commissioner Bright. “Once completed, this project will improve connectivity to the Historic Foundry District and South Broad commercial corridor and make it much easier for local and regional traffic to safely access this area.”

Video: TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright joins state and local leaders to celebrate the start of the I-24 interchange project at Broad and Market Streets in Chattanooga.

Construction signs are installed, and crews are in the very early stages of relocating utilities on the project. This phase of the project is projected to last several months. Most of the work on this project will occur on the south (Lookout Mountain) side of I-24. Every effort will be made to minimize impacts to drivers throughout the life of the project. Motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to all posted signage.

This project was one of 962 critical transportation projects included in the 2017 IMPROVE Act legislation. For additional information on this project, please visit the project website at www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-interchanges-at-broad-market.

