TDOT Awards Contract to Modify I-24 at Broad and Market Streets in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation recently awarded the contract to modify the Interstate 24 interchanges at State Route 2 (Broad Street) and State Route 58 (Market Street) in Chattanooga to Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc. for $31,994,789.60.

The 1.6-mile project will replace the loops and ramps that serve as exits and entrances of I-24 East and U.S. 27 to Broad Street, Williams Street, and Market Street with a new one-way ramp and frontage road. The new ramp and frontage road will exit I-24, west of the I-24 and U.S. 27 interchange, between the old Wheland Foundry site and the Tennessee River, and run parallel to I-24.

Additionally, the project will include bridge and retaining wall construction and installation of new traffic signals and lighting.

The project is scheduled for completion on or before August 31, 2023.

TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright recently joined elected officials and others at the project site to discuss the project and the benefits it will provide to the overall redevelopment efforts.

“We are excited that this long-awaited project is beginning in Chattanooga,” said Commissioner Bright. “Once completed, this project will improve connectivity to the Historic Foundry District and South Broad commercial corridor and make it much easier for local and regional traffic to safely access this area.”