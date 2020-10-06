Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arvinas to Present at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a keynote plenary session at the 3rd Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit being held virtually October 14-15, 2020. The presentation will reflect on Arvinas’ advances in its PROTAC® platform and introduce new pipeline programs.

Presentation Details:

Title: The Promise of PROTAC® Protein Degraders: What’s Next for Arvinas’ Pipeline & Platform
Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas

Investors
Will O’Connor, Stern Investor Relations
ir@arvinas.com

Media
Kirsten Owens, Arvinas Communications
kirsten.owens@arvinas.com

