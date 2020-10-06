Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GCP Applied Technologies Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter 2020 results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 6, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Bates and Chief Financial Officer Craig Merrill will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s website at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 844-887-9408 in the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-9261 internationally. Participants should ask to join the GCP Applied Technologies earnings call.

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a playback will be available until November 13, 2020. To listen to the playback, please dial +1 (877) 344-7529 in the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-0088 internationally; the access code is 10148717. A webcast replay will also be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s website for approximately three months.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world’s most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

