Benchmark Founder And Wealthfront CFO Andy Rachleff Backs Audio Tech Start-Up Audios
Black founder sets sights on raising $500k through industry leaders and crowdfunding. Benchmark co-founder and CFO of Wealthfront, Andy Rachleff, joins Audios.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audios, a start-up in the world of audio technology, sets out for its first wave of crowdfunding via a campaign on Republic.co. Audios has created the first truly cableless loudspeaker that utilizes their own patented technologies.
Early on in their fundraising campaign, Audios has already seen some phenomenal traction. Lead investor Charles Huang, co-founder of Guitar Hero, kicked the campaign off last week with his initial investment. Now, momentum continues as Benchmark co-founder and current CFO of Wealthfront, Andy Rachleff, joins Huang as co-lead investor.
Andy is famous for creating the concept of product-market-fit. Who better to advise Audios about taking their speakers to market and defining their product-market-fit than Andy. “Erik’s self discovering of cableless technology can be applied to a wider market,” according to Rachleff.
Audios is excited about these early campaign wins and presses forward as the campaign ramps up into its third week. “I am very excited about our team and know that Audios is in extremely good hands,” in a statement by Erik Young, founder of Audios.
Founded by HP Alum Erik Young, Audios was created from the ground up as a revolutionary way to turn the music and speaker industry on its head. “We’re building the first fully wireless loudspeakers for venues and event spaces. With Audios all you have to do is place the speakers where you want them and press the power button. The speakers automatically build their own wireless network, connect to each other and start streaming” according to Young.
Audios has launched their initial round of VC funding through Republic.co/Audios, an equity crowdfunding platform that connects promising startups to reach investors across all income brackets, enabling them to share in the potential upside of venture investments. The goal of the current campaign is to raise a $500k for additional product development and distribution.
To learn more about Audios and to contribute to their campaign, please visit their campaign page on Republic.co/Audios.
Sherrie Perkovich
Perk Consulting
+1 415-577-5981
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter