Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Monthly Meal Subscription Boxes

World’s largest barbecue concept is now shipping customizable meal delivery kits to guests each month through athome.dickeys.com

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit can now have restaurant-quality, premium cuts of meat shipped straight to their doorstep each month with the introduction of Dickey’s At Home meal subscription boxes.

Available for purchase at athome.dickeys.com, the world’s largest barbecue concept’s customizable meal delivery service consists of carefully curated selections of high-quality meats, sides and desserts. Guests can choose their preferred items in these box options:

Chef’s Special Box – Two proteins, two sides and four individual desserts for $99.99.

– Two proteins, two sides and four individual desserts for $99.99. Dickey’s Classic Box – Five proteins, two sides and six individual desserts for $150.

– Five proteins, two sides and six individual desserts for $150. Dickey’s Value Box – 10 proteins, four sides and 12 individual desserts for $280.

“Since 1941, Dickey’s has been a leader in serving top-notch meats and Southern sides,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s At Home was born out of the desire to help give families the same quality but with the convenience of cooking at home. We know life gets crazy. Dickey’s At Home’s meal service is an easy solution for busy families. We bring restaurant-quality food to your kitchen so you can enjoy more quality time with friends and family.”

Dickey’s selection of meats are 100% natural, USDA inspected and must pass the brand’s rigorous test of quality, meaning all products must be sustainably raised and include no added hormones, antibiotics or preservatives. Each cut is hand-trimmed by master butchers and is immediately sealed and flash frozen to ensure every product is delivered when it’s most fresh.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com