CytomX Therapeutics Announces the Planned Retirement of Chief Scientific Officer, W. Michael Kavanaugh, M.D.

/EIN News/ -- Marcia P. Belvin, Ph.D., Promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Research



Dr. Kavanaugh to Join CytomX Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody® technology platform, today announced the planned retirement from CytomX of W. Michael Kavanaugh, M.D., its chief scientific officer, head of research and non-clinical development. Dr. Kavanaugh, who joined the company in 2015, will retire on December 1, 2020, whereupon he will continue to serve as an advisor to the company, including as a member of CytomX’s Scientific Advisory Board. The Company also announced today that Marcia P. Belvin, Ph.D., CytomX’s vice president of oncology research, has been promoted to senior vice president, head of research, and will serve as a member of the Executive Team reporting to Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman.

Dr. Belvin joined CytomX in 2018, bringing close to 20 years of industry experience in oncology research and drug discovery to the company. Prior to CytomX, Dr. Belvin held roles of increasing responsibility at Genentech where, over 13 years, she led multiple preclinical pipeline teams and oversaw programs in cancer signaling, cancer metabolism, and cancer immunology. Dr. Belvin began her career at Exelixis where she managed teams responsible for preclinical pipeline discovery within the oncology and inflammation portfolios. Dr. Belvin received her B.A. degree from Harvard University and her Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley. Dr. Belvin also trained at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

“Mike’s considerable contributions to advancing the core science behind our novel Probody technology are reflected in the broad clinical and pre-clinical portfolio we have today,” said Dr. McCarthy. “Under his leadership, CytomX has put in place a robust research and discovery engine driven by an experienced team focused on delivering innovative treatments to cancer patients. We wish Mike the very best in his retirement and look forward to continued interaction through his advisory role. I am also thrilled with Marcia’s promotion to head of research and look forward to the impact her leadership and experience will bring as we continue to establish Probodies as a new class of therapeutics.”

Commented Dr. Kavanaugh: “It has been an incredibly rewarding experience and a privilege to play a role in the development of the Probody platform and be part of the team dedicated to exploring its full clinical potential. I am very proud of the pioneering scientific work we are doing at CytomX and look forward to my continued role as an advisor and to working with the company towards our shared goal of transforming the lives of patients.”



About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company with a vision of transforming lives with safer, more effective therapies. We are developing a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics, based on our Probody® technology platform, for the treatment of cancer. CytomX has strategic drug discovery and development collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Probody therapeutics are designed to remain inactive until they are activated by proteases in the tumor microenvironment. As a result, Probody therapeutics are intended to bind selectively to tumors and decrease binding to healthy tissue, to minimize toxicity and potentially create safer, more effective therapies. As leaders in the field, our innovative technology is designed to turn previously undruggable targets into druggable targets and to enable more effective combination therapies. CytomX and its partners, comprised of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, have developed a robust pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates against novel, difficult to drug targets and potential best-in-class immunotherapeutic candidates against clinically validated targets. The CytomX clinical stage pipeline includes first-in-class product candidates against previously undruggable targets, including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009) and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. The CytomX clinical stage pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as our wholly owned anti-PD-L1 Probody therapeutic, CX-072, and the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb. For additional information about CytomX Therapeutics, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CytomX Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

