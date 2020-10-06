Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,362 in the last 365 days.

PR 20-59B Armstrong v. Town of Westerly

In PR 20-59, this Office concluded that the Town violated the APRA when it failed to timely produce or exempt documents responsive to the Complainant's APRA request. We directed the Town to provide a supplemental submission regarding the withheld documents and addressing whether the Town's violation was willful and knowing, or reckless. The Town provided a supplemental submission providing Complainant with most of the previously withheld documents. Based on the Town's supplemental submission, we determined that no injunctive relief was necessary and did not find that the violation was willful and knowing, or reckless.

You just read:

PR 20-59B Armstrong v. Town of Westerly

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.