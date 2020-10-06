Sentry Management Marks Milestone of Forty-Five Years in Business

/EIN News/ -- Orlando FL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Management, Inc., a national leader in homeowner association and condominium management, celebrates 45 years of serving condominium and homeowner associations. Sentry started on October 7, 1975 with two employees managing about 400 residential units in two Orlando, Florida condominiums. HOAs and condominium associations were in their infancy then. When Sentry began, about 3.5 million homeowners lived in 15,000 associations. Today, 75 million Americans live in 360,000 community associations. As a pioneer and innovator in condominium and homeowner association management, Sentry has become an industry leader. Sentry now has 38 offices in 17 states.

“Community association management is about people,” says Bradley Pomp. President of Sentry Management. “Sentry has over 1,000 employees, of which most are Community Managers and on-site staff working directly with association Boards of Directors and homeowners. Sentry has some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and the best-trained people in the industry. But it is how well they communicate with homeowners and Board members that make the difference. Our dedication to good communications and client satisfaction has allowed us to prosper for 45 years.”

"Sentry Management has always been family-owned,” says Howard Pomp, CEO of Sentry Management. “We take a personal interest in every detail of our operations. We work hard to provide a great work environment for every employee and delivering unsurpassed service for every client. As we have grown, we have never compromised our strong values and have worked hard to maintain our client’s trust.”

To learn more about Sentry, go to www.SentryMgt.com.

Sentry Management is a full-service community management company. Sentry’s business is the day-to-day operation of communities, homeowner associations, and condominiums. Sentry is accredited as an AMO® (Accredited Management Organization) by the Institute of Real Estate Management, providing independent evaluation that Sentry has one of the highest operating and financial standards in the industry. Sentry operates in dozens of localities in Florida, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

