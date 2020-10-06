James Feldkamp Shares His Favorite Travel Destinations In South America
South America is full of many beautiful natural wonders. Below, experienced traveler James Feldkamp shares his favorite travel destinations in the area.
Argentine Patagonia
Some say that Argentine Patagonia is the most gorgeous place on the planet -- and for good reason. From sparkling-blue glaciers to jagged mountaintops, the area is full of some of the world’s finest natural beauty. In addition, with tourism increasing every single year, James Feldkamp mentions that there are ample opportunities for lodging and housing accommodations. When in the area, James Feldkamp suggests taking multiple hikes, experiencing the glaciers, and soaking in the abundance of wildlife.
Galapagos Islands
Another favorite for James Feldkamp is the Galapagos Islands. Teeming with life, the area is one of the most beautiful places in the world. And if you love wildlife, then these islands are for you. Sea Lions, massive lizards, penguins, ginormous birds -- this place has it all. And when you combine the fact that turquoise-blue water is found around every corner, then you’re left with true paradise. James Feldkamp suggests taking a boat ride around the area to get a glimpse of as much wildlife as possible.
Costa Rica
While there are many incredible places to visit in South America, Costa Rica sits right up there among the best, according to James Feldkamp. Monkeys, exotic birds, crystal-clear water -- Costa Rica is a true tropical paradise. When visiting, James Feldkamp suggests checking out the massive volcano found in the area, Arenal Volcano. Additionally, you’ll want to adventure to one of many incredible waterfalls. The country is packed full of lush rainforests, so experiencing these magical areas is a must-see. Oh, and be sure to try their delicious avocados.
Machu Picchu
When most people think about South America, James Feldkamp says that Machu Picchu typically comes to mind. This one-of-a-kind place not only provides amazing pictures, but it’s also packed full of history that is very interesting to learn. But be sure to bring your hiking boots; this top destination is only accessible via a 27-mile hike. However, there is also a train that travels to the area from Aguas Calientes.
Cusco
If you’re more into the city vibes, then James Feldkamp suggests taking a trip over to Cusco. Formerly known as the capital of the Inca Empire before it was taken over by Spanish conquistadors in the 16th century, this city is packed full of culture. Cusco provides a unique blend of Andean and Spanish cultures, leading to a city like no other. When traveling through the area, James Feldkamp recommends going to the many culture-rich museums to learn more about the historical events of the city's past.
If you take a trip to any of the destinations listed above, then you’ll be sure to have the adventure of a lifetime. From snowy mountain peaks to warm, sandy beaches, South America is a paradise for everyone.
