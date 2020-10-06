Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Mega-Dogs of New Kansas by Dan Jolley Explores Themes of Bravery and Empathy on a Far-Flung Planet

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, Minnesota, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore outer space with man’s best friend in Mega-Dogs of New Kansas, a new graphic novel coming this fall from Graphic Universe™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ . Written by Dan Jolley and illustrated by Jacques Khouri, this sci-fi friendship story weaves humor and heart with a sensitive take on social anxiety.

Sienna Barlow struggles to connect with the other kids on the strange, faraway planet of New Kansas. Instead, she feels most at home while riding around on top of her mega-dog, Gus. He's one of the massive pooches protecting the human settlers. So when a visiting official threatens to shut down the mega-dog program, Sienna decides the only way to save Gus is to run. After she, Gus, and a stowaway crash their escape ship, they discover a danger to every human in their community—and launch a wild plan to save New Kansas.

With colorful, retro artwork, Mega-Dogs of New Kansas is sure to delight sci-fi fans and dog-lovers alike. A perfect addition to any graphic novel shelf.

Advance Praise for Mega-Dogs of New Kansas:

"An inventive intergalactic romp."—Kirkus Reviews

"[An] adventure to keep readers turning pages. . . .dog fans will be pleased."—School Library Journal

Follow us online:

Blog: lernerbooks.blog

Twitter: @LernerBooks

Facebook: Lerner Publishing Group

About the Publisher

Graphic Universe™, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group, creates high-interest and nonfiction titles through supreme graphic novel artwork and story lines created by industry veterans and up-and-coming talents.

Mega-Dogs of New Kansas

October 2020

$29.32 Hardcover, Jacketed

$10.99 Paperback

eBook Also Available

Ages 8–12

HC: 978-1-5415-1733-2

PB: 978-1-72841-289-4

144 Pages ● 7 x 9

To Purchase: Visit your local bookstore, order by phone at 800-328-4929, or visit us at lernerbooks.com.

Attachments

Lindsay Matvick Lerner Publishing Group 6123323344 lmatvick@lernerbooks.com