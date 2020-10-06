NOW Live on Amazon Prime! "SUITCASING" starring Ciro Dapagio leading man of "The Mobking"
"SUITCASING" Nominated and Awarded Best Comedy & Best Actor in the Film Festival Circuit!!!HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUST IN! Amazon Prime Releases "Suitcasing" a new Prison Comedy! How do cell phones wind up in prison? Join Cowboy, Capo and the rest of the inmates of a Broward county minimum security prison to find out how. Starring Ciro Dapagio, James Bishop, Barry Jay Minoff, Christopher DeFranco, Jennifer Perez, Jamal Kendrell Wright, Tracy Pace and many more. Written by James Bishop, Jokes Yanes, and Ciro Dapagio. Directed by Jokes Yanes and created by Ciro Dapagio.
Dapagio's latest projects have been nominated and awarded "Best Comedy" "Best TV Pilot" "Best Feature", "Best Poster", "Best Trailer", "Best Short Film" as well as "Best Actor" in the Film Festival Circuit. Dapagio is also the Executive Producer and lead actor in films such as "The Mobking", Silent Partners, Brass Knuckles, Bound, Dance, Turning Heel. Beginning his acting career in early 2018, Dapagio is already known as a leading man on TV and in movies as a tough guy who will stop at nothing to get what he wants. Dapagio works diligently with his production team to create entertaining content. His persistence has generated millions of social media followers who have contributed to the success of each project that he has released.
