EXEIN TO SHOWCASE WORLD-CHANGING SECURITY SOLUTION AT GLOBAL AI CONFERENCE

Exein

Developer to demonstrate first open source firmware security framework for IoT at NVIDIA GTC 2020

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exein CEO Gianni Cuozzo offers the first public demonstration of edge security development company’s ground-breaking open-source security framework for the Internet of Things (IoT) at NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference (GTC) this week.

GTC, taking place online, from October 5 to 9 2020, is the world’s meeting place for the developers, researchers, scientists and engineers of the global AI community and provides a forum in which to exchange ideas and push the boundaries of the field.

In “Open Sourcing IoT Security” and as part of the NVIDIA GTC Inception Startup Showcase, Cuozzo will explain to GTC delegates how the innovative Exein Core is embedded in firmware and uses edge machine learning to understand legitimate device behaviours and so block anomalies and external threats while operating independently of cloud computing support.

The potential is enormous. According to McKinsey, “the worldwide number of IoT-connected devices is projected to increase to 43 billion by 2023”. Others predict far greater numbers: 100 per person, or one trillion by 2025. Firmware is the Achilles Heel – a soft spot that is typically awarded just 1% of budget for security and continues to offer easy ingress for criminals.

“It’s not just security that’s at risk,” says Cuozzo. “The exploitation of firmware can compromise safety too, targeting aviation, automobiles and home safety systems. Exein Core, applied to firmware at the manufacturing stage or retrofitted to existing devices, will stop such attacks”.

To learn more about Exein and the future of cybersecurity, visit: https://www.exein.io