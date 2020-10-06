VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Hosts Record-Setting Virtual 2020 Human Trafficking Summit
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “COVID-19 may have changed our Summit format, but no obstacle will ever lessen our resolve to end human trafficking and rescue survivors from the abuse and torture they experience at the hands of those who would profit from their misery. That was evident today as we saw thousands come together from across our country and all walks of life with one goal—ending modern-day slavery. What’s even more comforting about today’s virtual Summit, is that it lives on for 18 months as an online resource for anyone who may have missed the launch. Hopefully, this Summit will serve as a resource for those of us dedicated to ensuring that Florida remains a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking.”
This year’s Human Trafficking Summit in a virtual format included an opening address by Attorney General Ashley Moody, a welcome message from University of Central Florida’s President, Dr. Alexander Cartwright, and a special keynote address by University of Florida football great and Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow.
To view the Summit online, including Attorney General Moody’s opening remarks and Tebow’s keynote address, register here.
An awards ceremony presented by Attorney General Moody, Secretary Chad Poppell, and Secretary Simone Marstiller also launched to honor award recipients for the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit.
The following awards were presented:
The keynote address was given by Tim Tebow, a two-time college football national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, and author who also is the Founder and Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. Established in 2010, the mission of the Tim Tebow Foundation is to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. The Foundation works to put an end to human trafficking, as well as other initiatives designed to make the lives of children better.
The Attorney General’s Office, along with the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the Florida Department of Health, the University of Central Florida, the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, and the Junior Leagues of Florida State Public Affairs Committee hosted the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit.