VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Hosts Record-Setting Virtual 2020 Human Trafficking Summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today launched the 2020 Annual Human Trafficking Summit virtually for the first time in its nine-year history. The online event set a record for registration with more than 6,400 people tuning in from over 40 states at the time of the launch. Florida’s Human Trafficking Summit brings together local, state and national leaders working together to eradicate all forms of trafficking. Attendees have access to more than 15 hours of content covering legal and law enforcement, service delivery, policy and research, and medical and healthcare. This content will remain available and accessible for 18 months following today’s launch.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “COVID-19 may have changed our Summit format, but no obstacle will ever lessen our resolve to end human trafficking and rescue survivors from the abuse and torture they experience at the hands of those who would profit from their misery. That was evident today as we saw thousands come together from across our country and all walks of life with one goal—ending modern-day slavery. What’s even more comforting about today’s virtual Summit, is that it lives on for 18 months as an online resource for anyone who may have missed the launch. Hopefully, this Summit will serve as a resource for those of us dedicated to ensuring that Florida remains a zero-tolerance state for human trafficking.”

This year’s Human Trafficking Summit in a virtual format included an opening address by Attorney General Ashley Moody, a welcome message from University of Central Florida’s President, Dr. Alexander Cartwright, and a special keynote address by University of Florida football great and Heisman Trophy winner, Tim Tebow.

To view the Summit online, including Attorney General Moody’s opening remarks and Tebow’s keynote address, register here .

An awards ceremony presented by Attorney General Moody, Secretary Chad Poppell, and Secretary Simone Marstiller also launched to honor award recipients for the 2020 Human Trafficking Summit.

The following awards were presented:

Survivor Advocate of the Year—Chanel Dione;

Community Advocate of the Year—Tomas Lares;

Prosecutor of the Year—Alicia Priovolos;

Law Enforcement Official of the Year—Detective Jason Carter;

DJJ Human Trafficking Advocate of the Year—Venessa Ramos; and