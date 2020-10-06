EPCOR USA to Acquire Johnson Utilities

Acquisition Will Focus on Enhancing Safety, Reliability and Certainty for Customers and Greater Pinal County

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR Water Arizona Inc., a subsidiary of EPCOR USA Inc. (EPCOR USA), today announced that it has reached an agreement – subject to regulatory approval and completion of the financial transaction – to acquire the assets and operations of Johnson Utilities LLC (Johnson Utilities).



“We’re an Arizona-based company with the expertise and the resources it takes to provide clean, safe and dependable water to customers – we’ve been doing this for more than a century in communities across North America and have been pleased to do the same for the communities and customers of Johnson Utilities for the past 25 months as the Interim Manager,” said Joe Gysel, President of EPCOR USA.

“We’ve enhanced service for these customers, but there is more work to be done and we are committed to helping the community chart a course for the future. Bringing this service area and these customers into EPCOR will start a new chapter focused on safety, reliability and service for these communities,” Gysel said.

Encompassing 160 square miles – an area roughly the size of the city of New Orleans – the Johnson Utilities service area anchors one of the strongest growth corridors in the nation. Located just southeast of the greater metropolitan Phoenix area, Johnson Utilities serves approximately 29,450 water and 40,160 wastewater customers in the communities of Florence, Queen Creek and unincorporated San Tan Valley in Pinal County.

EPCOR’s acquisition of Johnson Utilities is subject to regulatory approval by the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC). If approved, the Johnson Utilities service areas will become new EPCOR districts giving Johnson Utilities customers access to the same high-quality operations and customer service already provided by EPCOR to its customers.

About EPCOR USA

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, EPCOR USA’s wholly owned subsidiaries build, own and operate water and wastewater and natural gas facilities and infrastructure in the southwestern United States. EPCOR USA is among the largest private water utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater, wholesale water and natural gas services to approximately 670,000 people across 39 communities and 17 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

About EPCOR Utilities Inc.

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.