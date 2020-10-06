Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,537 in the last 365 days.

KeyedIn Hosts Webinar on How to Prioritize Projects

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management, will host a free webinar on “Prioritize Your Projects -Rinse and Repeat,” featuring industry expert Danny Gans. Held on Oct. 14 at noon E.T., attendees can register for the webinar here: (https://hubs.ly/H0wXDL90)

Attendees will gain insights into how to prioritize IT projects and keep them prioritized, including:

  • Tried and true models for scoring projects
  • Engaging the right stakeholders to ensure scoring accuracy
  • Easy ways to reprioritize when changes arise

Speaker Danny Gans, Director of Solutions for KeyedIn, has been a sought-after solution architect in the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) space for nearly 20 years. In his roles with KeyedIn, Clarizen and Oracle, Danny has helped thousands of companies across dozens of industries realize the power and ROI of a well-designed project and portfolio management solution.

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com, or contact 866-662-6820.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for KeyedIn

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-767-8390

Primary Logo

You just read:

KeyedIn Hosts Webinar on How to Prioritize Projects

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.