Informa Markets Announces New Date for SupplySide East 2021

PHOENIX, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Informa Markets announced that SupplySide East 2021, the region’s premiere health and nutrition event, has been rescheduled for June 22-23, 2021. The event, previously scheduled for April 2021, will remain at the Meadowlands Expo Center in Secaucus, NJ.

The SupplySide East team is committed to offering solutions for health and nutrition professionals while also ensuring safe in-person events. Detailed information on the evolving health and safety measures for the event will be found at www.supplysideeast.com.

“While we’re optimistic for the recovery of our country in the wake of the pandemic, we believe the best decision for our industry is to reschedule SupplySide East 2021 to June allowing further time for increased health and safety,” said Jon Benninger, vice president and market leader for SupplySide. “Our focus will continue to be the health and safety of our community and supporting the many businesses and people who make up this great industry.”

SupplySide East has traditionally hosted 3,500 members from the food, beverage and supplement ingredient and service space for two days of networking, education, and ingredient discovery.

Benninger said of the show, “New Jersey and the Meadowlands Expo Center have been wonderful partners and hosts for SupplySide East dating to 2000, and this event and location is part of the success story of many companies in our industry. We look forward to again connecting with such amazing health and nutrition professionals in-person.”

Leading up to SupplySide East, SupplySide Network 365, an intelligent, industry hub for health and nutrition professionals to discover, connect, meet, learn and source, will help connect the industry. SupplySide Network 365 will focus on unique topics, and is designed to enable users to connect with other members of the SupplySide community. Members can also take advantage of intelligent matchmaking functionality to connect with ingredients, services or other community members. Free trial memberships are available for all industry members through March 31, 2021. SupplySide Network 365 will also serve as the official app of the upcoming SupplySide East and SupplySide West in-person events.

For more information about SupplySide East 2021, visit: supplysideeast.com. For more information about SupplySide Network 365, visit: supplyside365.com. Updates and ongoing conversations can also be found on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About SupplySide:

SupplySide empowers people and companies in the health and nutrition industry to Discover, Connect, Meet, Learn and Source. Launching in late October, SupplySide Network 365 will enable members of the Health & Nutrition community to interact in 1:1 video calls, source ingredients & services based on intelligent matchmaking, and participate in industry content & insight virtual events.

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibition organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

