Financial Advisor Melissa Cournyer Joins Integrated Partners’ Seattle Office

•Cournyer’s $90M book of business brings konvergent Wealth Partners to over $200M in assets under management•konvergent operates under the RIA-only model within the Integrated advisory ecosystem, using Fidelity as its custody partner

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Partners , a national financial planning and registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce that financial advisor Melissa Cournyer has joined konvergent Wealth Partners, Integrated’s Seattle, WA regional office, led by Homer Smith. Cournyer’s addition to the konvergent team adds $90M in AUM to the rapidly growing northwestern advisory group.

The deal represents Integrated’s commitment to growing advisory partner firms both organically, and inorganically by way of identifying ideal partnerships for regional offices already in existence. The RIA side of the business continues trending as the fastest growing segment of the organization.

“I met Homer Smith and the konvergent team while working together on a client’s complex financial situation by way of the Integrated Business Alliance,” said Cournyer. “And the value of the Integrated/konvergent model became crystal clear to me – I needed to be a part of this group, and I knew my clients needed it as well.”

A private wealth advisor whose career spans almost two decades in the financial services industry, Cournyer provides financial wellness counsel for her multigenerational client base, including high net worth individuals, families, and business owners.

“When you know, you know,” said Homer Smith, principal, konvergent. “We had multiple joint client meetings together and it was clear from the outset that our values and commitment to client service were closely aligned. Melissa immediately bought in to our model and the power of the RIA approach to fiduciary client service. I am thrilled to welcome her to our team!”

The konvergent team has consistently grown since joining Integrated Partners in 2019, and now counts ten team members among its ranks: Smith and Cournyer are joined by Dave Stuehling, Leah Hortin, Mary Wotherspoon, Dwight Anderson, Karen Chen, Max Graber, Matt Ferguson, and Sierra Utti.

konvergent focuses on working with business owners and families with complex financial service needs.

“At Integrated, we focus squarely on advisor growth, evolution and advancement,” said Rob Sandrew, head of advisor recruiting, Integrated. “Melissa’s addition to Homer’s team adds an adrenaline shot to the konvergent business above and beyond the already thrilling growth trajectory the team has been on in the year since they came aboard. They embody everything special about the Integrated model.”

Media inquiries: Jason Lahita – jason@streetcredpr.com

To discreetly inquire about what joining our growth-oriented culture can look like for you as a financial advisor, please contact: Rob Sandrew rob.sandrew@integrated-partners.com or Keith Frasier keith.frasier@integrated-partners.com

###

About Integrated Partners

Since 1996, Integrated Partners has been helping financial advisors to achieve their entrepreneurial vision. We offer comprehensive business building services, designed with the truly independent advisor in mind. With one hundred and fifty advisors, one hundred and twenty-seven CPAs and forty-five regional offices across the United States, and more than eight billion in brokerage and advisory assets, Integrated has built our reputation advisor by advisor, client by client. Constructed and grown upon a foundation of empowerment, integrity, and trust, we believe in the incredible power that financial advisors have to make a positive impact on people’s lives. Integrated supports advisors by offering a completely customizable open architecture business environment: technology, investment management, advanced planning, CPA partner program, family office platform, custody, marketing, public relations, M&A, succession planning and comprehensive business counsel.

Investment advice offered through Integrated Financial Partners, a registered investment advisor and separate entity.

We believe in advisors. Let us prove it to you.

# # #

Attachments

Jason Lahita Integrated Partners 9734607837 jason.lahita@integrated-partners.com