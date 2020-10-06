Claim Central Acquires Livegenic

The partnership will power the future of multi-industry, real-time field data collection.

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claim Central Consolidated Pty Ltd (Claim Central), a pioneer in claims fulfillment technology, is pleased to announce the company has recently completed an acquisition of the remaining shares in Livegenic Inc (Livegenic), an industry-leading, on-demand and live, virtual collaboration platform for insurance loss control and claim services.



With this acquisition of the remaining shares, Livegenic will become a wholly-owned subsidiary in the Claim Central Group, a key investor since 2017. Livegenic will continue business-as-usual by maintaining its own brand identity, headquarters location, and staff/leadership, including Olek Shestakov as managing director and head of Livegenic. This transition will be transparent to the clients and partners of both companies, and a solid endorsement of the remote service provision each company has championed.

“Livegenic is at the forefront of independent field data collection,” said Robin Roberson, managing director, North America for Claim Central. “Claim Central offers leading edge claim service options and Livegenic’s remote virtual inspection software is an excellent addition to the Claim Central solution set. This acquisition further enhances our ability to help carriers, TPAs, and independent adjusters settle claims quickly, fairly, and on an increasingly remote basis.”

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has not only accelerated the need for insurers to complete digital transformation projects, but it also increased the need for touchless claims solutions, like those offered by Livegenic. Collaborative virtual inspection and self service is the next logical step for insurance claims innovation. Policyholders have rapidly become more accepting of, and insistent on, the availability of value-added technology in the claims process; making the Livegenic acquisition an equally logical action for Claim Central, which is a market leader in provisioning virtual inspection services and claim services fulfillment.

“Livegenic has had a long-standing relationship with Claim Central, and current market trends have made this the perfect time for us to bring both businesses together in order to deliver a faster and smarter claims experience,” said Shestakov. “We are very excited to join the Claim Central family and are looking forward to all the new ways that we will work together. This acquisition provides new resources that will enable Livegenic to further enhance our services, expand our platform, and support our customers across the industry. Working with Claim Central will allow us to offer a truly end-to-end inspection and collaboration solution that elevates and expands claims servicing operations globally.”

About Claim Central Consolidated

Founded in 2000, Claim Central is a global leader in property and auto insurance claims technology, services and data and insights. Pioneers of digital claims fulfilment, Claim Central’s market-leading technology solutions are completely transparent, simplifying the claims process and significantly improving policyholder service satisfaction on behalf of leading insurers across the globe. For more information, visit www.claimcentralusa.com

About Livegenic

Livegenic is a global provider of cloud-based, real-time video solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurance organizations which connect every part of the claims ecosystem. The award-winning platform streamlines communication between in-house and external adjusters, appraisers, contractors and policyholders, provides field video loss documentation capabilities, and delivers customer self-service solutions. Available hosted or white-labelled, Livegenic helps field claim professionals receive claim assignments and document claims even in unconnected environments. Livegenic's patented video technology engages claims professionals with customers to improve the customer experience, lower handling costs, mitigate business-related risks, and reduce complexity in the claims process. For more information, visit: www.livegenic.com