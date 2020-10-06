Leading Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum, Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15, 2020

GLOBAL SHIPPING COMES TO NEW YORK

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed dry bulk and container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a digital event on Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15, 2020 from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST.



The conference will feature senior executives from 49 leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants. The event is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.

Registration is complimentary.

1x1 meetings between shipping companies and institutional investors are available by video and audio conferencing. Please send all requests to shipping@capitallink.com.

Traditionally the event features global industry leaders and attracts top level delegates from all over the world. The digital format of the event this year transforms NYMF into a truly global event

DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL

8:15 – 8:55AM New York Time • DAY 1 - Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Moderator:

Mr. Nick Ristic, Lead Dry Bulk Analyst – Braemar ACM Shipbroking

Panelists:

Mr. John C. Wobensmith, President & CEO – Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE: GNK)

Mr. Martyn Wade, CEO – Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ: GRIN)

Mr. Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, CEO – Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Mr. Polys Hajioannou, CEO – Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings

CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

9:35 – 10:15 AM New York Time • DAY 2 - Thursday, October 15, 2020

Moderator:

Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Director, Airfreight, Surface & Shipping Research – Citi Research

Panelists:

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO – Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ: CPLP)

Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO – Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO – Euroseas & Eurodry (NASDAQ: EDRY)

Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman – Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE: GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Container Ships ASA

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

The Honorable Mark Wesley Menezes, Under Secretary of Energy, United States Department of Energy

Dr. Grahaeme Henderson, Vice President, Shipping & Maritime, Shell International Trading and Shipping Ltd.

Mr. Rick Cotton, Executive Director, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Ms. Angela Chao, Chair & CEO, Foremost Group

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary. To register please go to the link below:

https://forumnymf2020.capitallink.com/

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. Due to the circumstance we are all facing today, our 2020 Forum will be held digitally.

The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.

Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.

Forum highlights:

Presentations/panel sessions will be delivered in real time video format

Exhibition hall with 38 digital booths

○ Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more

○ All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience

○ Visit our Sponsor booths to obtain the latest industry and financial reports, white papers, company videos, latest presentations and more ○ All materials can be saved into your briefcase and reviewed at your convenience Live networking in real time with speakers, sponsors and participants

Request 1x1 meetings with shipping companies and sponsors

○ Shipping Company meetings reserved for institutional investors

○ Meetings will be conducted by videoconferencing or conference calls

TARGET AUDIENCE

The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • New York Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) • The Port Authority of NY & NJ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV GL

GLOBAL SPONSORS: Braemar Naves • Citi • CMB Financial Leasing • InvestHK • Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board • Reed Smith LLP • Seward & Kissel LLP

EVENT SPONSORS: Ascension • Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP • Clyde & Co • Orrick • RMK • Tufton Oceanic • VedderPrice • Wartsila

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping • Capital Product Partners L.P. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Danaos • Diamond S Shipping • Dorian LPG • Dynagas LNG Partners LP • Eurodry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Global Ship Lease Inc. • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways • MPC Container Ships ASA • Pyxis Tankers • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers, Inc. • Scorpio Bulkers • Scorpio Tankers • Seanergy Maritime Holdings • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. • Flott & Co. PC.

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) • NYMAR • WISTA Hellas

MEDIA PARTNERS: Marine Circle • Ship Management International • Ship2Shore • Xinde Marine News

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2020NYmaritime/

Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566