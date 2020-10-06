Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (5th October 2020)

So far 1,029 healthcare workers have been confirmed positive with COVID-19 in the country. Out of this, 526 are males while 503 are females. Our fatality for the healthcare workers still remains at 16.

