CLEAResult Names new Chief Financial Officer

Chet Kwasniak to lead financial operations starting October 5, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Austin, Texas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAResult, a leader in designing and implementing technology-enabled energy efficiency programs for utilities, has named Chet Kwasniak as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective October 5, 2020.

“Chet brings over 20 years of experience leading financial operations to CLEAResult,” shared CLEAResult CEO Scott Boose. “His depth and breadth of experiences across multiple industries and a history of building highly capable, client-centric, insight-oriented teams will accelerate value creation across our organization.”

Prior to joining CLEAResult, Chet was CFO for CareerBuilder where he was active in mergers and acquisitions, finance transformation and team development. Prior to CareerBuilder, he was CFO and EVP for MW Industries (MWI) where he was responsible for Finance, IT, pricing and mergers and acquisitions. At MWI, he transformed the finance and IT functions and helped to acquire and integrate fifteen acquisitions which tripled the size of the company.

“I’m thrilled to be joining an organization that is at the fore-front of delivering innovative energy efficiency solutions to utilities,” said Kwasniak. “CLEAResult has grown dramatically over the last decade by consistently evolving to deliver the next generation of energy solutions to their clients. I look forward to partnering with this team as we chart a course for continued innovation and growth.”

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

