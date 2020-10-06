FreightPros is Now Powered by Nolan Transportation Group

Through acquisition, the Austin-based company adds robust LTL services to NTG solutions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), a nationwide leader in strategic truckload shipping and 3PL services, announces today that the LTL freight brokerage company, FreightPros, has been acquired and positioned as NTG’s LTL solution under the brand “FreightPros powered by NTG.” FreightPros was originally acquired in December of 2019 by Transportation Insight, sister company to NTG, and has since been optimized to bring class-leading LTL solutions to NTG’s diverse shipper network.



Founded in 2009 in Austin, FreightPros provides best-in-class freight services combined with deep expertise in the LTL brokerage market. As a result of the acquisition, NTG will strategically align brokerage models and leverage synergies to strengthen its multimodal service offering.

“NTG will leverage the FreightPros network and expertise to complement our historical strength in full truckload shipping,” said Geoff Kelley, president of NTG. “FreightPros brings an innovative model and established relationships that allow us to further expand our footprint across multimodal solutions for our customers with more efficient processes and competitive rates.”

A challenge within the industry, LTL is a highly sought-after service requiring labor-intensive planning, strategy and execution. The FreightPros platform transcends the industry-standard LTL brokerage model through innovative customer onboarding and discovery matched with advanced technology that drives carrier performance insights. Through this service model, FreightPros can connect shippers to reliable, longstanding LTL carrier partners and serve as an extension of the customer’s logistical team.

“The whole team couldn’t be more excited to join forces with NTG and drive a united culture that leads the industry in service and scale,” said Chris Clever, SVP of LTL solutions at FreightPros. “Through this integration process, there has been good synergy on all sides, and we’re looking forward to streamlining opportunities and optimizing all of our operations for our customer networks.”

With a shift in the industry and high demand coming from e-commerce, combining the resources of NTG and sister company Transportation Insight with the expertise of the FreightPros’ team will create a more comprehensive go-to-market service offering to bring to existing and prospective clients.

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across North America. NTG specializes in strategic truckload shipping, as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 12 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for six straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions.

