Galvanize Named a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q4 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 -- Galvanize , the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q4 2020 report. The HighBond platform helps customers demonstrate compliance while reducing compliance management costs and delivering executive visibility into the organization's risk exposure.



Galvanize received top scores possible in twelve criteria including data visualization, risk mitigation, performance analysis, compliance support, and data collection and verification. The company was also recognized for its advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation capabilities—and the report noted that it “leads this market in risk assessment, scoring, and reporting capabilities.”

“2020 has come with an onslaught of new risk and compliance hurdles such as a remote workforce, increased cybersecurity attacks and a strained supply chain. With COVID-19 and rapid evolution of third-party risks, organizations have too much on their plates,” said Dan Zitting, chief product & strategy officer, Galvanize. “For us, Forrester's recognition of Galvanize as a Leader underscores the value and peace of mind we bring to organizations every day.”

The Forrester Wave™ is one of the industry’s most complete and detailed analyses, using a transparent methodology composed of vendor surveys, product demos, and customer reference calls to compare top players in the market. This acknowledgement is the latest in a recent deluge of industry recognition among leading analyst firms for Galvanize which can be viewed on the Galvanize website. The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Governance, Risk, And Compliance Platforms, Q1 2020.

