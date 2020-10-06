Jeffrey Sack Sarasota Discusses the Signs of Cardiovascular Disease

With Cardiovascular Disease Remaining the Number One Cause of Death in the United States, Jeffrey Sack Sarasota Is Here To Discuss the Most Common Signs

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES , October 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- There are a number of reasons why someone might have to see a doctor; however, cardiovascular disease is among the most common. Furthermore, it is actually the top cause of death in the United States. Jeffrey Sack Sarasota , a medical professional who specializes in cardiology, wants to make sure that everyone knows the most common signs of cardiovascular disease. There are a few common signs and symptoms that everyone must watch out for. Jeffrey Sack Sarasota Discusses Fatigue as an Early Warning SignCardiovascular disease is a long-term health concern so, according to Jeffrey Sack Sarasota , some people might not notice that they have the cardiac disease at first. In this manner, some people might notice very slight warning signs that something might be wrong. For example, some people might feel more tired than usual. Individuals might notice that they are getting dizzy more often, such as when the stand up after sitting down or laying down for a prolonged period of time. In this situation, fatigue could actually be one of the first signs that someone is suffering from cardiovascular disease.Jeffrey Sack Sarasota Discusses Shortness of Breath Exercise IntoleranceAs this condition progresses, the symptoms might become more severe. For example, those who are suffering from cardiac disease could develop shortness of breath according to Jeffrey Sack Sarasota. Furthermore, Jeffrey Sack Sarasota says that people who suffer from cardiac disease might also have trouble exercising. Those who used to play basketball or run regularly might not be able to complete these activities anymore. They might even have trouble catching their breath. In this situation, people need to make sure that they seek the medical care of a trained doctor as quickly as possible. Something has to be done to reduce the symptoms of cardiovascular disease before the condition progresses.Jeffrey Sack Sarasota Discusses the Presence of Chest Pain as an Emergency FactorFinally, those who are suffering from severe cardiac disease might also develop chest pain. Specifically, when someone is suffering from chest pain due to cardiac issues, they might have pain that radiates to the left arm. According to Jeffrey Sack Sarasota, this chest pain could also feel like a crushing sensation. In some situations, people might even feel like there is an elephant sitting on their chest. In this situation, Jeffrey Sack Sarasota wants everyone to know that they need to seek medical help right away. In addition to suffering from long term cardiac issues, people might also be having a heart attack. The sooner people get medical care for this type of chest pain, the better the prognosis is going to be.