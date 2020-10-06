HireVue Acquires AllyO to Accelerate High-Volume Hiring with its Intelligent Recruiting Chatbot and Automation Solution

AllyO Delivers Millions of Personalized, Automated Conversations with Candidates in the New Normal of 24/7/365 Job Searching

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in virtual interviewing and assessments technology, today announced the acquisition of AllyO, positioning itself as a transformational player in the hiring landscape. AllyO’s industry leading recruiting chatbot and automated workflow software combined with HireVue’s state-of-the-art on-demand video interviewing and assessments, will increase hiring velocity and improve talent quality for companies, accessing a wider, more diverse candidate pool.



High volume recruitment at pace is key in industries such as hospitality, retail, restaurants and manufacturing. This has heightened the need to automate candidate engagement, pre-qualification and scheduling to keep candidates fully engaged with a personalized and user-centered experience at any hour of the day or day of the week. By automating repetitive talent acquisition tasks, AllyO gives majority time back to recruiters to spend on person-to-person interactions and other high-value, high-touch activities.

“The addition of AllyO to HireVue’s solutions will enable talent acquisition teams to have engaging, personalized conversations with millions of active job-seekers any time of day or night and on the devices they prefer,” said Kevin Parker, CEO of HireVue. “AllyO instantly handles many of the time-consuming, repetitive tasks, freeing them up to personally engage with the most qualified candidates.”

By automating much of the candidate engagement process using AllyO’s chat-based solutions, one 15,000-employee company achieved a 30 percent reduction in time-to-find and a 25 percent reduction in time-to-fill. Subsequently, its recruiters’ efficiency improved, saving an average of 14 hours per person per week in screening and scheduling, plus an additional 12 hours per week in other repetitive administrative tasks.

Integrating AllyO into HireVue’s best-in-class platform, will deliver a streamlined, end-to-end experience for hiring. With AllyO, HireVue can expedite and automate candidate interactions, providing 24/7 intelligent chatbots to allow candidates to apply to jobs, answer common questions, get screened, schedule interviews and keep them better informed of their progress as they move more quickly through the hiring process.

“AllyO is a natural extension to HireVue’s solutions and we are thrilled to become a part of it,” said Sahil Sahni and Ankit Somani, co-founders of AllyO. “Uniting AllyO’s continuous, personalized candidate engagement with HireVue’s video interviewing and assessments will increase hiring velocity and talent quality for companies, allowing candidates to connect on their own terms to more fully showcase their potential.”

The two solutions are already integrated and delivering value at scale for customers today. HireVue leverages technology to open up a broader and more diverse pool of applicants to employers, with video and game-based structured assessments that reduce bias, provide flexibility to job applicants, and inform better hiring decisions. The addition of AllyO to HireVue will enable organizations to survey an even broader and more diverse candidate pool in a standardized, fair and efficient manner.

“Over the past few years, we have rolled out AllyO to automate our candidate conversations and improve the experience and increase efficiency,” said Geoff Gerks, CHRO at G4S. “Now with HireVue and AllyO together, we will be able to get even more AI driven candidate engagement, recruiting automation and decision making. I am thrilled to see this happen and we are excited to be able to work with this new partnership.”

“This is a game changing acquisition for HireVue,” said Jason Averbook, leading industry analyst, CEO and Co-Founder of Leapgen. “The combined solution not only elevates the high impact hiring experience, but both companies possess some of the most sophisticated AI in the HR tech space that drives hiring lifecycle data for recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates. Together, they have the ability to help companies access and mobilize talent around the globe in a way that’s never been done before.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

