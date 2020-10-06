Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NNSA Administrator visits U.S. Strategic Command

The Administrator joined the USSTRATCOM Commander, Admiral Charles Richard, for a day-long visit that spanned both technical and strategic discussions.  She participated in demonstrations of scenarios presented at the Global Operations Center; received briefings on nuclear command, control, and communications; and addressed the ongoing topic of the Congressional budgets for nuclear security programs across NNSA and DoD.  She also spoke with USSTRATCOM leaders and experts about requirements planning for nuclear stockpile needs.

“USSTRATCOM is honored to host NNSA Administrator Gordon-Hagerty and provide her insights to our mission and the personnel who execute strategic nuclear deterrence 24/7/365,” said Adm. Richard.  “Our crucial partnership keeps our Nation and our allies safe in this dynamic environment of great power competition.  I extend my gratitude to the men and women of the NNSA, and we are very fortunate to have them as a partner.”

