Matthew Schatzel Speaks Out on Finding Your Drive and Making a Positive Impact
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Schatzel, a professional Staff Accountant based in South Florida, spoke on the topic of finding your drive and making a positive impact in a recent interview with Thrive Global.
Based in St. Petersburg, Matthew Schatzel has been working as a professional accountant for a local firm since 2018, while also continuing his academic career in pursuit of both a Master’s degree and CPA license.
In the interview, Schatzel shared that he has had to make many lifestyle and habit changes in order to achieve a healthy balance in life.
“Working full-time, attending college classes online, and raising two young children can cause a lot of anxiety and stress, especially during a global pandemic,” expressed Schatzel.
He advised that the key to achieving and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is by taking regular breaks to quiet the mind and relax.
“The one habit I’ve instilled in myself that has had the greatest positive impact on my life is allowing myself to momentarily step away and allow myself to relax, if only for a brief amount of time,” said Matthew Schatzel.
“Sometimes this entails going for a walk, watching a game on television, or simply going to bed early. Regardless of the activity, allowing myself to take a break every now and then has had a very positive impact on my overall outlook.”
Along with learning how to successfully juggle one’s personal and professional responsibilities, Matthew Schatzel discussed the importance of building strong relationships, travelling, and engaging in hobbies in order to determine one’s true drive and purpose.
For more information, please visit: matthewschatzel.com.
About Matthew Schatzel
Matthew Schatzel is a staff accountant residing in St. Petersburg, Florida. After graduating from the International Baccalaureate Program at St. Petersburg High School, Schatzel went on post-secondary studies at the University of Florida, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Currently, Schatzel is pursuing further education at the University of South Florida, where he expects to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2021. Schatzel has been working as a professional accountant since 2018 and he currently works for a small accounting and consulting firm in St. Petersburg.
Matthew Schatzel
Based in St. Petersburg, Matthew Schatzel has been working as a professional accountant for a local firm since 2018, while also continuing his academic career in pursuit of both a Master’s degree and CPA license.
In the interview, Schatzel shared that he has had to make many lifestyle and habit changes in order to achieve a healthy balance in life.
“Working full-time, attending college classes online, and raising two young children can cause a lot of anxiety and stress, especially during a global pandemic,” expressed Schatzel.
He advised that the key to achieving and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is by taking regular breaks to quiet the mind and relax.
“The one habit I’ve instilled in myself that has had the greatest positive impact on my life is allowing myself to momentarily step away and allow myself to relax, if only for a brief amount of time,” said Matthew Schatzel.
“Sometimes this entails going for a walk, watching a game on television, or simply going to bed early. Regardless of the activity, allowing myself to take a break every now and then has had a very positive impact on my overall outlook.”
Along with learning how to successfully juggle one’s personal and professional responsibilities, Matthew Schatzel discussed the importance of building strong relationships, travelling, and engaging in hobbies in order to determine one’s true drive and purpose.
For more information, please visit: matthewschatzel.com.
About Matthew Schatzel
Matthew Schatzel is a staff accountant residing in St. Petersburg, Florida. After graduating from the International Baccalaureate Program at St. Petersburg High School, Schatzel went on post-secondary studies at the University of Florida, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism. Currently, Schatzel is pursuing further education at the University of South Florida, where he expects to graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2021. Schatzel has been working as a professional accountant since 2018 and he currently works for a small accounting and consulting firm in St. Petersburg.
Matthew Schatzel
Professional Accountant
"..."
email us here