Vector Solutions Expands Safety Capabilities with Acquisition of LiveSafe

Furthers Vector’s Strategy to Provide Industry-Focused Solutions that Connect Content and Technology

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL & ARLINGTON, VA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, the leading provider of software solutions for learning, operational readiness, workforce management, and risk reduction, has acquired LiveSafe, a leading mobile risk intelligence solution for safety and security incident prevention, response, and communication. The addition of LiveSafe adds real-time mobile risk prevention, reporting, and response capabilities into the Vector Solutions product portfolio, furthering Vector’s strategy to provide integrated solutions that connect content and technology to deliver insights and knowledge when and how they are needed.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Arlington, VA, LiveSafe serves over 400 customers across commercial enterprises, educational institutions, and government agencies, protecting nearly 5 million people. Its platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. Included in the LiveSafe platform is the popular WorkSafe back-to-work product, which enables organizations to detect potential COVID-19 infections, prevent outbreaks, and reduce legal liability, while maintaining the privacy and security of employee health information.

“This exciting acquisition builds upon an already longstanding and trusted relationship with LiveSafe and brings dynamic safety and security capabilities into the Vector Solutions product portfolio,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Schiepe. “The addition of LiveSafe fits perfectly with Vector’s mission to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. Along with Vector’s powerful learning and performance optimization solutions, clients will now have access to even more tools to help prevent incidents, achieve better outcomes, and safeguard lives.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Vector Solutions and provide our clients with access to a holistic risk intelligence solution set, complete with access to more dynamic products, technology capabilities, and innovation,” said LiveSafe Inc. CEO and President Carolyn Parent. “These opportunities, combined with additional world-class customer service support from Vector and a powerful learning platform, will enable organizations to not only increase safety and mitigate risk, but also to perform at their highest level and achieve the operational readiness that’s critical to success.”

Vector Solutions and LiveSafe first partnered together in 2019 to bring customized safety and security tools to higher education and K-12 markets. The LiveSafe brand will become Vector Solutions, and LiveSafe products will be offered under Vector’s Risk Management solution. Clients of both Vector Solutions and LiveSafe can expect to receive the same level of outstanding products, innovation and customer service to which they have been accustomed.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect content and technology, its unique product set includes learning management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management and more. Its extensive online and mobile learning library features carefully curated world-class content to meet the unique needs of professionals in the industrial, engineering, education, and public safety industries. Reaching more than 19 thousand clients and 14 million users worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.



About LiveSafe

LiveSafe’s risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. LiveSafe is used by more than 400 forward-thinking enterprises, universities, K-12 school districts, and organizations including Hearst, IAC, Cox Communications, Brookfield Properties, the Consumer Technology Association, and many others. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe and learn more at www.livesafemobile.com

