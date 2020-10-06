LDPE and LLDPE Market in Europe to Reach $16.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 6.1%: AMR

Rise in demand from the packaging industry and increase in demand for LDPE and LLDPE films from the agricultural industry drive the growth of the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market. As there have been operational and economic disruptions in the packaging industry, the demand reduced significantly. Based on country, France accounted for the largest market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe LDPE and LLDPE industry generated $10.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $16.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market trends, market size & estimations, key winning segments, top segments, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Rise in demand from the packaging industry and increase in demand for LDPE and LLDPE films from the agricultural industry drive the growth of the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market. However, the ban on single-use plastic bags by 2022 would restrain the market growth. On the other hand, integration of recycled LDPE and LLDPE to advance circular plastics economy is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7548

Covid-19 Scenario:

As there have been operational and economic disruptions in the packaging industry, which is the largest consumer of LDPE and LLDPE, the demand has reduced significantly.

Lockdown measures taken in many countries hampered the demand for food and beverages as tourism activities were shut down. Moreover, hotels, restaurants, and cafes were also closed, which in turn, affected the demand.

However, the demand for LDPE and LLDPE for manufacturing packaging materials for liquid soaps, sanitizers, and disinfectants increased considerably.

Construction activities were banned during the lockdown in many countries. The demand for LDPE and LLDPE is lowered. However, as construction projects began in the post-lockdown period, the demand would take off.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market based on country, type, and application.

Based on type, the LLDPE segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report also analyzes the LDPE segment.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Europe LDPE and LLDPE Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7548?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the packaging segment accounted for the highest market share with more than half of the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of segments such as agriculture, construction, geomembranes, and others.

Based on country, France accounted for the largest market share with nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2027. However, the U.K. is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the Europe LDPE and LLDPE market include Agriplast SpA, Chevron Corporation, Braskem S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dow Inc., Ineos Group Holdings S.A., Flex Polymers, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and Nova Chemicals Corporation.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-ldpe-and-lldpe-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com