Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Positive Results from a Preclinical Study In Psoriasis

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a private Vancouver based biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health and healthy ageing, is pleased to announce that one of its topical drugs produced significant, and dose dependent inhibitory effects in a well established mouse model of psoriasis. Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease often linked to depression and a decreased quality of life. The global psoriasis treatment market is projected to reach USD $37 billion by 2026. These results come on the heels of a successful preclinical study in atopic dermatitis earlier this year using the same drug.



In the trial, we observed significant inhibitory effects in a dose dependent manner in all concentration ranges tested. Used as a positive control, Dermavant Sciences’ psoriasis drug tapinarof also showed significant antipsoriatic activity in a preclinical trial using the same mouse model. Our drug showed comparable inhibitory effects to tapinarof over a similar range of concentrations. Derm-Biome’s compound inhibits pro-inflammatory cytokine production, it up-regulates anti-inflammatory mediators including interferons and other anti-inflammatory cytokines, and enhances expression of proteins key to maintaining an effective skin barrier. The compound also promotes skin microbiome diversity by inhibiting the growth of pathogenic bacteria, including staph and C. acnes.

Dr. Youwen Zhou, Professor in the Department of Dermatology and Skin Science, University of British Columbia: “My group ran both the psoriasis and atopic dermatitis trials for Derm-Biome using well established mouse models that I find accurately mimic these human diseases. I have also used these mouse models for other investigational compounds and FDA approved drugs. The Derm-Biome compound blocked the development of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in a dose dependent manner, both in terms of inflammation scores and in inhibition of the inflammatory mediators of these diseases. It is a compound with promising potential for the treatment of these diseases.”

Derm-Biome CEO Gordon Eberwein: “We are very excited with the results of this trial. Our topical drug is hitting cytokines that are not only over-expressed in psoriasis, but that are also prominent in underserved sub-types of atopic dermatitis, including Asian-origin, pediatric, and nonallergic. Current drugs primarily only target Th2 activation, resulting in fewer than half of adult atopic dermatitis patients seeing improvements. We definitely feel that there is a tremendous opportunity here.”

Derm-Biome has reached out to Health Canada for guidance on a Clinical Trial Application (CTA). A preclinical trial in acne is expected to begin later this year.

About Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Derm-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a private preclinical biopharmaceutical company with over 40 natural compound derivatives, salts, and co-crystals dedicated to improving skin health and healthy ageing. Our compounds are well tolerated and exhibit novel anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.

Contact

Investor Inquiries:

Gordon Eberwein

geberwein@derm-biome.com

https://derm-biomepharmaceuticals.com/