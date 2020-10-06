Quik-Pak, Agile Microwave Technology and OMMIC Verify RF-Capable Packaging Solutions for 5G and IoT Semiconductor Devices

Collaboration Targets Packaging for Millimeter-Wave Applications

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quik-Pak, together with Agile Microwave Technology (AgileMwT) and OMMIC SA, today announced its line of JEDEC-compliant air-cavity QFN packages. The Quik-Pak open-molded plastic packages (OmPP®) are RF-capable to data rates of 43GHz, which will help speed availability of semiconductor devices for 5G and internet of things (IoT) millimeter-wave applications. The packages are available now from Quik-Pak as both off-the-shelf and custom offerings.



Each company contributed core technology to the project: Quik-Pak’s OmPP air-cavity open-molded QFN packages, AgileMwT’s interconnect design and test capabilities, and OMMIC’s millimeter-wave monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) gallium nitride (GaN)-based design and manufacturing processes. The team successfully completed electrical RF characterization of the OMMIC die and Quik-Pak OmPP package and confirmed 5G-capable frequencies.

Millimeter-wave radio frequencies are well suited for 5G networks. Unlike the sub-5GHz frequencies previously used by mobile devices, millimeter-wave technology allows transmission on higher frequencies previously used primarily by radio systems and satellites. Today, these frequencies are being used to connect mobile devices to base stations, as well as for IoT and other applications that require much higher data rates and reliability and lower latency. Moreover, using wide-bandgap GaN die allows devices to reach high power densities (up to 4W/mm) and output power in a smaller space with greater power efficiency and low energy consumption, promoting robustness in high-frequency devices for 5G applications. As use of these technologies and interconnected communications grows more widespread, a near-infinite number of solutions stands to benefit from the Quik-Pak air-cavity QFN packages.

“For 5G devices, stringent interconnect design, materials and assembly techniques are paramount to ensuring these chips can achieve 26- to 43GHz data rates, which are the sweet spot for 5G millimeter-wave frequencies,” said Quik-Pak Chief Operating Officer Ken Molitor. “I’d like to thank the teams from Agile Microwave and OMMIC for helping verify that Quik-Pak’s OmPP packaging is RF capable and ready to deploy in 5G and future 6G solutions.”

About Quik-Pak

Escondido, Calif.-based Quik-Pak, a division of Promex Industries, provides innovative IC packaging, assembly and wafer processing services in its ISO 9001:2015-certified, ISO-13485:2016, ITAR-registered facility. The company’s over-molded QFN/DFN packages and pre-molded air cavity QFN packages provide a fast, convenient solution for prototype to full production needs. Same-day assembly services are provided to reduce time to market. For more information: www.quik-pak.com or 858-674-4676.

About Agile Microwave Technology, Inc.

Agile Microwave Technology Inc (http://www.agilemwt.com/) is focused on providing innovative designs and products at lower cost with high performance and quality. The company’s expertise includes amplifiers, power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, high-linearity amps, limiters, switches, multipliers, high-frequency packaging and highly integrated RF/microwave modules.

About OMMIC SA

Created in 2000 by spinning off from Philips Semiconductor, OMMIC specializes in the development and manufacturing of microwave circuits. OMMIC focuses on III-V technologies (GaN, GaAs and InP) and made the strategic choice to locate all its activities in France, investing heavily in research. Today, OMMIC is the world leader in millimeter GaN technology and is positioned to be one of the pillars of millimeter 5G. More information is available at www.ommic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4508edd5-7b0c-4e39-956a-6b9bc650f990

