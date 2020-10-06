Diamanti Announces Support for Red Hat OpenShift to Accelerate Return on OpenShift Investments

Purpose-built platform delivers transformational application performance, scalability, and operational efficiency

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, leaders in Kubernetes data storage, today announced support for Red Hat OpenShift 4.5 to accelerate the return on OpenShift investments. Diamanti will support Red Hat through the latest release of Diamanti D20 RH, which helps enterprises break from legacy architectures to deliver transformational application performance, scalability, and operational efficiency for OpenShift.



As enterprises expand their OpenShift adoption beyond initial projects and lightweight and stateless applications, they encounter challenges with traditional infrastructure designed to scale up instead of out. This can result in difficulties rapidly scaling environments and operating modern, data-intensive and business-critical applications with stringent performance and availability requirements.

Diamanti’s industry-leading cloud-native data plane solution and I/O-optimized storage and networking architecture now supports OpenShift 4.5 to address these challenges. Diamanti D20 RH enables enterprises to overcome infrastructure challenges and instead focus on delivering cloud-native applications.

"Organizations are rapidly adopting cloud-native technology in order to meet customer expectations and speed the pace of innovation," said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. "But existing legacy infrastructure is not equipped to meet the storage and networking demands of containers. Using legacy infrastructure for containers leads to complex configurations requiring multiple vendors and significant overprovisioning of resources. The powerful combination of Diamanti and Red Hat OpenShift improves application performance and helps decrease costs while delivering the simplicity, security features and availability that enterprises need to rapidly adopt and expand Kubernetes.”

“Through our collaboration with Diamanti around its D20 RH solution, enterprises are able to implement a supported, fully-integrated and turnkey solution to help increase efficiency, lower total cost of ownership, and simplify and accelerate OpenShift deployments where storage and networking needs are front-and-center,” stated Julio Tapia, Global Director, Cloud Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat.

“We are excited about the launch of the D20 RH as it fills a need for our customers who are seeking a more robust solution to maximize their OpenShift investments,” said Suzuki Keisuke, Chief System Engineer/Solution Architect Sect./SI Technical Division, Networld. “The D20 RH makes it easier to scale a highly-available and secure environment that delivers the performance and resiliency that our customers need to advance their OpenShift environments beyond lightweight, stateless applications.”

Major Global Bank Selects Diamanti D20 RH for Performance, Availability

Intesa Sanpaolo, the largest banking group in Italy, was an early adopter of Diamanti’s solution optimized for Red Hat OpenShift. The company had already adopted OpenShift and embraced microservices and container architecture for its application-modernization strategy and wanted to achieve higher application performance and eliminate legacy infrastructure overhead.

“Intesa Sanpaolo has selected Kubernetes as our common platform for innovation, spanning our on-premises data centers and the public cloud. Diamanti’s new release aligns with our vision of a seamless and more secure hybrid cloud environment for microservices applications that meets stringent enterprise requirements around performance and high availability,” said Nicola Carotti, Head of Cloud and Collaboration at Intesa Sanpaolo.

To learn more about Diamanti D20 RH, join Diamanti for a webinar and demo on October 27 and listen to the Red Hat X Podcast .

About Diamanti

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes data. Diamanti’s Kubernetes data platform propels enterprises to break from legacy architectures and rapidly adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. Based in San Jose, California, Diamanti is backed by venture investors ClearSky, CRV, Engineering Capital, Goldman Sachs, GSR Ventures, Northgate Capital, Threshold Ventures (formerly DFJ Venture), and Translink Capital. For more information visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom.

Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Editorial Contact

Jenn Zimmer

BOCA Communications for Diamanti

Phone: 408-621-3352

Email: diamanti@bocacommunications.com