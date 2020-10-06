Algolia Streamlines Search for Jamstack-Powered Websites With New Plugin for Netlify

New build plugin enables any developer to build great Search and Discovery experiences on Netlify

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamstack Conf 2020 -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution, today launched its Jamstack integration for Netlify , pioneer of the modern Jamstack web architecture. Now available through Netlify Build Plugins , developers can productively build and launch Jamstack-based websites and search experiences powered by Algolia’s Search API, reducing the time to build search from several hours to three clicks. Today’s announcement coincides with Jamstack Conf 2020 , a virtual event taking place Oct. 6-7 that showcases builders of popular Jamstack technologies.



Constructing great, tailored Search and Discovery is crucial to satisfy consumers’ demand for frictionless digital experiences. To do so, developers often build a solution from scratch, which can be costly and time intensive. The Jamstack, a developer-driven architecture for modern web development, helps developers launch websites faster with more productive development and deployment cycles. Now, with Algolia’s Search API available as a plugin for Netlify, this simplicity is extended even further, providing development teams the building blocks to create a fast, relevant search experience.

"Developers are increasingly moving up the stack, choosing best-of-breed API-driven services based on user experience and convenience,” said James Governor, co-founder at RedMonk. “Using Algolia for search—with Netlify for Jamstack apps, fits this pattern well.”

How Algolia for Netlify Works:

Once a user installs the plugin on their Netlify site, the Algolia Crawler extracts structured data from every page any time a change occurs and indexes the content into Algolia to power the website’s search bar.

Algolia hosts and maintains the index in the cloud, allowing developers to build highly-tailored front-end experiences using one of several pre-built UI libraries.

The Algolia Crawler plugin can be used for a wide variety of industries—from media to technology—for various use cases, including site search with federated search, filtering, and faceting; documentation search; and customer self-service and support.



“It’s an amazing time to be a developer, with great tools at our fingertips,” said Sarah Drasner, VP of Developer Experience at Netlify and Vue.js core member. “I love working with both Netlify and Algolia because you can reap productivity benefits with very little configuration to build rich application experiences.”

“The rising prominence of Jamstack reflects the growing need to prioritize developer experiences with faster, less expensive performance, and it has been exciting to watch its growth,” said Sylvain Utard, VP of Engineering at Algolia. “Algolia fits perfectly into Jamstack applications, providing API clients for indexing, configuring, and searching data. On top of that, we make it easier for developers on the front-end by offering UI libraries with JavaScript, as well as other popular tools such as React, Vue.js, and Angular.”

Algolia will share more details about the integration at Jamstack Conf 2020’s Lightning Launch today, Oct. 6 at 11:45 a.m. PDT / 2:45 p.m. EDT. The company will later be joined by Netlify’s Drasner for a demo and technical deep dive of the Algolia plugin at 3:00 p.m. PDT / 6:00 p.m. EST.

