Paycor to Host Three-Day Human Resources and Compliance Virtual Summit

Industry Experts Share the Latest Timely Information and Advice to Help Human Resources (HR) and Business Leaders Navigate the New Reality of Work

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Pa y cor today announced it will be hosting a Virtual Summit, with six sessions available for HRCI and SHRM credits featuring the latest HR insights and compliance trends impacting businesses. The free online webinar series will take place Oct. 13-15, 2020 and will provide HR and business leaders with the insights they need to navigate the new reality of work.



In the midst of so much change in 2020, one thing remains constant: employees depend on HR leaders for support and help. According to SHRM, over the last six months not only were HR leaders concerned about employees' health and well-being during the pandemic, they were also under the strain of processing the paperwork and providing solace to the millions of workers who were laid off or furloughed. For employees still on the job, HR managers were trying to keep their workers productive, motivated, engaged and connected—all factors that are moving targets in the new normal.

Paycor’s Virtual Summit will feature a series of webinar sessions on the main trends and topics impacting businesses today followed by live networking sessions, allowing attendees to share personal experiences and best practices and exchange insights.

Highlights of the three-day event include:

The keynote presentation titled, “Tips to Help Employees Thrive” hosted by Joey Price, CEO of Jumpstart HR, on how HR and business leaders can better support their employees and help them thrive.

Networking lounges for HR and business leaders to discuss the latest HR topics and share best practices and insights

The summit will include a total of six sessions led by industry experts.

HRCI and SHRM credits available for all sessions. For more information, click here.

Schedule at-a-Glance:

Day 1: Tuesday, October 13, 2020

When: 11:00 a.m. ET

What: “Creating a More Diverse and Inclusive Workplace”

Who: Alissa Carpenter

When: 2:00 p.m. ET

What: “How the 2020 Election Could Impact HR Leaders”

Who: Amy Letke

Day 2: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

When: 11:00 a.m. ET

What: “Maximizing Workplace Health & Safety During a Pandemic”

Who: Kara Govro

When: 2:00 p.m. ET

What: “How to Support Employees with Kids During a Pandemic”

Who: Katharine Weber

Day 3: Thursday, October 15, 2020

When: 11:00 a.m. ET

What: “Predicting Post-Pandemic Recruiting Trends”

Who: John Throckmorton

When: 2:00 p.m. ET

What: “Keynote: Tips to Help Employees Thrive”

Who: Joey Price

To register for the Web Summit, click here.

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Katy Bunn

(513) 307-6392

Kbunn@paycor.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Marta Debski

Offleash for Paycor

(810) 956-4501

paycor@offleashpr.com