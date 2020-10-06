Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Angola, Tajikistan formalise beginning of cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 6 - Angola and Tajikistan formalised on Monday an agreement to establish diplomatic relations to mark the beginning of bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation.,

 

The agreement was signed by the ambassadors of Angola and Tajikistan to the United Nations in New York, respectively, Maria de Jesus dos Reis Ferreira and Mahmadamin Mahmadaminov.  

According to a note from the Angolan representation at the UN reached ANGOP, the agreement allows the evolution to formalise and deepen relations between the two States, should the respective Governments so wish in the future.

Tajikistan is a mountainous country wedged in Central Asia that borders Afghanistan to the south, Uzbekistan to the west, Kyrgyzstan to the north and the People's Republic of China to the east. Its capital is Dushanbe and it has a population estimated at 9.101 million.

 

 

