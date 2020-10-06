Jackson River Tailwater Biologist Report

DWR Fisheries biologists just completed their yearly sampling of the Jackson River Tailwaters, and the trout population is looking impressive. They found excellent overall numbers of trout throughout the public sections of the river. Many quality Brown Trout measuring 12″ – 20″ were captured, but what was most impressive were the size of the Rainbow Trout. Anglers can expect above-average rainbows measuring 12″-15″ with a few reaching 18″. They also found high numbers of young trout which were spawned in the fall of 2019 / spring of 2020, so the population is projected to remain strong in the coming years. Check out our Jackson River Tailwaters page to plan your next fishing trip today!

If you choose to fish during the pandemic it is essential that you follow CDC guidelines.

Purchase your fishing license online instead of in-person.

Fish alone or with family members or others that you live with and are isolating with during the Governor’s “stay at home” order.

Do not fish if you feel sick or think you might be sick.

Stay at home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizer even while afield or afloat.

Do not share equipment with anyone, and wash your equipment when you’re done.

Stay at least 6 feet away from other anglers you encounter and try to avoid crowded access points.

Do not float in a raft, drift boat, john boat, or canoe with friends that you are not isolated with during the “stay at home” order. If you choose to float please do so with individuals that you live with and are isolated with.

Try to fish near home as much as possible and avoid traveling long distances.